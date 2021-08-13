Antonio Price

Antonio Price

 Courtesy of Collin County Jail

An Aubrey man was arrested by Plano police in Lewisville last week and charged with aggravated kidnapping following a disturbance call at a hotel.

According to an incident report obtained by Star Local Media, two 911 calls were made Friday night and Saturday morning reporting that a female was dragged into a vehicle and a hotel room in the 8300 block of Parkwood Boulevard in Plano.

Four witnesses reportedly told authorities that the woman was kicking and screaming while being dragged, to which the identified assailant responded by yelling, “You’re getting in this (expletive) car” and “shut up.” Police identified the man as 48-year-old Antonio Price and believe he dragged the victim, identified as his girlfriend, in a gold-colored Buick Lucerne.

Because the hotel room was purchased under the name of a woman who was not the identified victim, police obtained both people’s cell phone numbers, pinged their locations and traced them to Aubrey, Denton and eventually Lewisville, where Price was arrested with assistance from the Lewisville Police Department at approximately 1:39 p.m. on Aug. 7.

The incident report said Price denied assaulting his girlfriend and forcing her into his vehicle. The report’s abridgment of the alleged victim’s testimony contradicts this, however, as she “told officers she was afraid if she tried to get out of the vehicle or attempt to leave, Price would kill her. [She] further told officers when they were pulling over Price he told her he knew it was because he assaulted her the previous night.”

Price is currently booked in the Collin County Jail on a $250,000 bond for one count of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony. Lewisville police confirmed that the alleged victim was transported to Medical City Lewisville for injuries she sustained over the course of the incident.

Price’s attorney of record, Andrew Farkas, was out of town when reached for comment.

