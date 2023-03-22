AutoPark Dallas, a dealer of exotic and luxury cars, is planning to establish a new showroom and warehouse in Lewisville.
The Lewisville Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday, March 21 to approve a proposed 35,000 square foot building that will include 8,600 square feet of showroom and office space, 5,600 square feet of minor auto repair area, and a 20,730 square feet warehouse for storing cars.
The applicant first discussed this development with the Lewisville Development Review Committee on May 18, 2022, prior to adoption of the UDC.
The company owner, Moe Nicholas Nimri, said that AutoPark Dallas has been searching for the perfect location for their dealership for the past three years, and they have finally found it in Lewisville. Nimri said that the new facility will not only complement his passion for automobiles but will also be a piece of modern art, filled with hand-selected, rare vehicles.
To achieve this vision, AutoPark Dallas requested a special-use permit from the city of Lewisville to develop a showroom and warehouse for luxury vehicle sales and leasing. Minor auto repairs will be restricted to vehicles owned by the business to prepare them for sale, as required by the Unified Development Code (UDC).
Nimri said that the AutoPark Dallas team believes that the company’s goals and vision for the new facility will become a staple attraction for the city of Lewisville.
The property is located within the IH-35E Overlay Transition Sub-District at the southwest corner of Storage Court and South Stemmons Freeway.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
