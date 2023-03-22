AutoPark Dallas, a dealer of exotic and luxury cars, is planning to establish a new showroom and warehouse in Lewisville.

The Lewisville Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday, March 21 to approve a proposed 35,000 square foot building that will include 8,600 square feet of showroom and office space, 5,600 square feet of minor auto repair area, and a 20,730 square feet warehouse for storing cars.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

