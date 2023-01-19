From left to right: Jonathan Hegarty, collision instructor at Lewisville ISD, Leo Argento-Juarez, Avondale Dealerships apprentice, Spencer Green, Avondale Dealerships apprentice, and Mark Waugh, Avondale Collision Center’s Director of Collision Operations.
From left to right: Spencer Green, Avondale Dealerships apprentice and former Lewisville I.S.D. student, Lorena Arredondo, Avondale Dealerships Talent Partner, Jonathan Hegarty, collision instructor at Lewisville ISD, Mark Waugh, Avondale Collision Center’s Director of Collision Operations, Leo Argento-Juarez, Avondale Dealerships apprentice and former Lewisville I.S.D. student, and Kurt Vanous, Avondale Dealerships Talent Acquisition Manager.
Courtesy of Avondale Dealerships
Lewisville ISD and Collin College were the recipients of three "bodies in white," donated by Avondale Dealerships in December for students to use in their automotive technology classes.
"Body in white" is the stage in automobile manufacturing when a car’s unibody frame construction has been joined together before painting and before the motor, chassis sub-assemblies, or trim has been added to the structure.
Jonathan Hegarty, auto collision instructor at LISD, teaches a practicum program for the district’s advanced and repeat students. This year, Hegarty has 14 practicum students, 10 of which are looking for local employment in the auto collision industry.
Students still have morning classes at their respective high school campus and then are released for lunch. In the afternoon, they either have the option to come to the Career Center where Hegarty works, or if they find employment they are allowed to go to work instead of coming to his class. Students who find employment usually work 25 hours during the week.
“Avondale and a few other shops have figured out the benefit of investing in students,” Hegarty said. “Any shop that can accommodate a student’s schedule for a few months until they graduate will most likely be rewarded with a long-term teammate. Most shops just want the full-grown technician but they are in short supply. Some shops have figured out that they must invest and grow these technicians through apprentice programs and community involvement. Those shops support their local high school and college programs by guest speaking, donations, career fairs, being advisory board members, allowing shop tours, etc. Avondale is one of those companies.”
Two students who graduated from LISD last year, Leo Argento-Juarez and Spencer Green, are both apprentices at the Avondale in Grapevine and are doing very well, Hegarty said.
LISD received its body in white from the Mercedes Benz Training Facility in Grapevine. Hegarty’s campus received the SLK roadster body, which has reached the end of its life and was donated as a training prop.
“First off, it looks cool to students and potential students that tour our campus,” Hegarty said. “We will not be cutting it apart or replacing panels. My thoughts are to use it as a visual aid for students to see the final product after those structural replacements have been done. The replaced parts are obvious because they do not match the untouched side from the factory. What was once welded on the factory assembly line is now glued and riveted together. I plan to use the body mostly to teach the students how to measure with a tram gauge. I am working on getting all the specifications and measuring diagrams to create training activities.”
Avondale Dealerships has been working with area schools for more than 12 years through donations and its hands-on automotive and collision apprenticeships.
“With the current shortage in Dallas/Fort Worth of service technicians, it is vital to actively be a part of the training within the industry,” said Mark Waugh, Avondale Collision Center’s Director of Collision Operations in a press release. ”Our goal has always been to make an impact in the communities in which we live and work. Our apprentice program is one of the many ways we support the community.”
Avondale Dealerships has five apprentices from Lewisville ISD and one from Collin College. Apprentice Spencer Green attended the donation of the "bodies in white."
“It is great to return to campus for this,” Green said in a press release. “These will be a fantastic training aid for the program. I have great memories of the LISD Collision program, and it is exciting that I am able to return to campus with something that will provide great value in the educational process."
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
