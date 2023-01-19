Lewisville ISD and Collin College were the recipients of three "bodies in white," donated by Avondale Dealerships in December for students to use in their automotive technology classes.

"Body in white" is the stage in automobile manufacturing when a car’s unibody frame construction has been joined together before painting and before the motor, chassis sub-assemblies, or trim has been added to the structure.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

