Behind three rushing touchdowns from quarterback Ethan Terrell, the Lewisville football team defeated Plano East on Oct. 28, 2022, to clinch its first outright district title in 21 years.

 Photo courtesy of Dan Brown / TXActionPhoto.com

The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, will air on Wednesday.

It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.

