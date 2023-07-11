The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, will air on Wednesday.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, Lewisville has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media introduces the 11th edition of The Varsitys.
Breakthrough Athlete
Jaydan Hardy, football
Whether it was a pass reception, running play, defensive play made in the secondary or a kick return, Hardy was the ultimate Swiss-army knife for the Lewisville football team.
Hardy might not have had the biggest numbers in terms of production. He had nine carries for 40 yards with two rushing touchdowns, caught 10 balls for 187 yards and three receiving touchdowns, converted 10 2-point conversion attempts, made 32 solo tackles, broke up eight passes and tallied one interception to accompany two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. However, the Farmers coaching staff could plug Hardy into any skilled position on the field and he would succeed.
Hardy’s versatility was a big reason why Lewisville won the District 6-6A title and went four rounds deep in the playoffs for the first time since 1996. Other coaches took notice of Hardy’s play and rewarded him with 6-6A co-MVP along with Coppell’s Jack Fishpaw.
Hardy gave a verbal commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners on April 22.
Best Game
Lewisville vs. Denton Guyer girls basketball, Nov. 15
The Lewisville girls basketball team was in survival mode in the fourth quarter of a Nov. 15 non-district home game against Guyer.
Offense was hard to come by for the Lady Farmers. Lewisville had just one Aaliyah Scott free throw to show for their efforts during the first four minutes, while Guyer worked a few scoring plays through senior point guard Raina Akbar to overcome a 13-point deficit.
But Lewisville remained a determined bunch, especially on the defensive end. Lewisville forward Mya Dotson blocked a 3-pointer by Guyer junior Brae’a Dozier with 5.7 seconds to go in the ballgame, and the Farmers hung on for a 57-52 victory in their home opener.
“The fourth quarter was about focus,” said Catherine Williams, Lewisville head coach, after the game. “And it shows growth from last year, because those fourth-quarter games, tight games last year went the other way. So I was happy that we were able to pull it out.”
Finishing games better this past season was a big reason why Lewisville went from 5-23 in Williams’ first season at the helm in 2021-22 to 14-17 in 2022-23 – an improvement of nine wins.
Biggest moment
Football team wins 1st district title since 2001
Lewisville had waited 21 years for the chance to clinch another district title.
So, what was an extra hour for the Farmers?
Inclement weather forced the start of Lewisville’s Oct. 28 6-6A clash against Plano East to be delayed by more than one hour. However, the delay didn’t’ have an impact on the Farmers. Instead, Lewisville head coach Michael Odle said his team never lost their focus while in the locker room.
It showed when the game finally kicked off at Tom Kimbrough Stadium.
Behind three rushing touchdowns from senior quarterback Ethan Terrell and a 10-yard fumble return for a score by alum Cameren Jenkins, the Farmers built a 38-0 lead before going on to earn a 38-14 win over the Panthers.
Moments after Lewisville finished shaking hands with East, Odle spoke in the team huddle about the accomplishment.
“This is the result of the hard work that you guys have put in for the last however many years to your dedication of Farmer pride,” he said. “2022 district champions.”
The accomplishment punctuated a huge accomplishment during Odle’s tenure as Lewisville head coach. The Farmers went 7-0 in district play, a welcome sight for a Lewisville program that just five years ago in 2018 posted its 10th consecutive losing season. Lewisville hasn’t had a losing season since.
