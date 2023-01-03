LEWISVILLE – When the calendar closed on 2022 for the Plano East girls basketball team, the Lady Panthers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot.
East had lost five of its previous six games and was 0-2 in District 6-6A. The Lady Panthers had lost just one district game over the two previous seasons and were 27-1 in conference games over that span of play.
But most of East’s early-season struggles can be attributed to injuries and health.
Junior forward Ainsley Diepenbrock suffered an ankle injury in the team’s first scrimmage, but she was back on the court last week for the first time. Junior point guard Aniya Smith missed time due to a concussion. The Lady Panthers also played their first two 6-6A games with multiple players out with the flu and had two freshman JV players suit up in their first 6-6A game against state-ranked Hebron.
Those injuries and illnesses are now a thing of the past for East. The Lady Panthers were at full strength Tuesday for the first time this season. And in East’s 56-34 road win against Lewisville, the Lady Panthers showed how good they can be when they have everyone available.
More importantly, the win gave East the breakthrough they had desperately sought in the 6-6A standings. The two-time defending district champion Lady Panthers notched their first district win to improve 10-7 overall and 1-2 in conference play.
“We’ve talked all year about the adversity that we’re going to face,” said Derrick Richardson, East head coach. “We graduated seven seniors last year that were a really good class and had been so successful. We have to play a different style, but we still have the chance to be competitive and win some games.”
East suffocated Lewisville’s with heavy ball pressure and rode that strong defensive play to a 24-3 lead with 4:10 remaining in the second quarter.
The Lady Panthers have been carried offensively this season by senior Idara Udo and sophomore Sema Udo. The Udo sisters were at it again Tuesday. Idara and Sema each scored a team-high 12 points to pace a balanced scoring attack for East.
But the Udo sisters weren’t alone. Senior guard Destiny Jones also played a key role offensively for East, scoring six of her 11 points in the first quarter.
After Lewisville senior Mya Dotson made a contested jump shot with 5:38 remaining in the first quarter to cut East’s lead to 4-2, Idara found Jones cutting to the basket, and Jones finished off a nice feed from Idara with a layup just 28 seconds after Dotson’s field goal.
“Destiny has been great for us all year,” Richardson said. “She’s a coach’s kid and she does great things for us on the court. But as much as anything, what she does off the court and as far as being a leader and being a coach on the floor has been big for us.”
Jones’ field goal was just the start of big things to come for East. Her layup ignited an 18-1 run with the Lady Panthers wreaking havoc on defense. East forced Lewisville into 10 turnovers in the first quarter alone, and 24 for the game.
Idara capped off the run with a jump shot that banked off the backboard for a 24-3 Lady Panthers lead with 4:10 remaining in the first half.
“We do have some length, and we try to use that out front in our zones and just wreak havoc and get a lot of deflections,” Richardson said. “Like I said, based on what we had previously, we don’t have that kind of team as far as being able to do things offensively in the half court the way that we could. We have to do it with our defense. We always want to start out that way, but it was nice to get that start.”
The only points that Lewisville (1-3 district) had up to that point in the game was Dotson’s jump shot and an Aaliyah Scott free throw. Scott’s foul shot came with less than five minutes to go in the first quarter.
In search of an answer on the offensive end, Lewisville turned to its defense to get things going. The Farmers turned multiple steals into points in the last four minutes of the first half.
Dotson jump-started the flurry with a steal and layup to give Lewisville its first field goal in nine minutes of game time.
Farmers senior Kianna Jones then converted back-to-back steals by Lewisville into layups. Then another steal by the Farmers led to a free throw for sophomore Milan Norman. Norman’s make reduced East’s lead to 24-12.
Dotson did all that she could to aid Lewisville’s cause as she finished with a team-high 14 points.
The Farmers got as close as 26-14 after two Norman free throws just 35 seconds into the third quarter.
However, the Lady Panthers proved too much for Lewisville on this night. The Lady Panthers continued to play strong defense, holding the Farmers to just three field goals in the second half and seven for the game.
