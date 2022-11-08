As soon as the Lewisville football team returned to the school’s fieldhouse after defeating Plano East, 38-14, in the rain on Oct. 28, the Farmers’ coaches and players posed for pictures with the District 6-6A trophy before placing it in on a shelf in the trophy case.
“We got it up and shined it,” said Michael Odle, Lewisville head coach. “The kids were excited. They were taking pictures at the stadium and on the bus. Honestly, it's a big deal and we put it in the case.”
But Odle, who is in his sixth season leading the Farmers, was quick to tell his players to turn the page on that victory.
“We're going to have plenty of opportunities to look back on this season to celebrate and do the things that we want to do, but right now, we're back to work,” he said. “We've got a big game this week. We need to work hard to beat the teams that we have remaining on our schedule. We're just trying to take advantage of every day that we have."
That laser-sharp focus has been a major point of emphasis since the 1997 Lewisville graduate was hired by his alma mater in April 2017 to take over the same team that he had quarterbacked to a state championship in 1996.
When the job opening for Lewisville head football coach was posted, Odle, who was in his second season as a coordinator at Hebron, submitted his application the next day. It wasn’t long before Odle was selected as the finalist and subsequently hired to his position.
“Lewisville was home to me and I had my eye on it, and it may have had its eye on me, too,” he said.
Lewisville was a struggling program when Odle was hired. The Farmers had posted nine straight losing seasons prior to his arrival and hadn’t made the postseason since an 8-4 campaign in 2007. But there were more pressing issues besides wins and losses.
Because Odle was hired in mid-April, he didn’t get much of an offseason to work with his new team. It showed as Lewisville struggled to a 2-8 record in 2017. Injuries and a lack of depth all plagued the Farmers that year.
“It was challenging,” he said. “I felt like the kids were listening to everything that I was saying. They wanted to do whatever I asked them to do, but we weren't quite where we needed to be. We needed more time.”
Odle was relieved to finally get a full offseason with his Farmers in 2018. That season marked the start of a complete turnaround for Lewisville. The Farmers went 9-3 and earned their first playoff win in 11 years with a 33-27 triumph in triple overtime against Keller.
And Odle felt that Lewisville benefited from playing in a district that no longer included Euless Trinity and Southlake Carroll.
“We attacked the things that we really needed to work on with the discipline, the scheme and the toughness,” he said. “There were a lot of good things that were happening. We knew that we would improve. We just didn't know how much.”
Discipline and toughness were two traits that Odle picked up while playing for former Lewisville head coach Ronnie Gage. Operating out of the wishbone, Odle helped to guide the Farmers to a perfect 15-0 record in 1996, capped off by a 58-34 victory against Converse Judson in the title game. He rushed for 140 yards that day.
“Those coaches meant a lot to me,” Odle said. “I still talk to a lot of them today. Of course, I have a great relationship with coach Gage. But I also have a great relationship with the other coaches and the other players. They gave us hope. They gave us discipline. They loved us. It was an amazing time. I am who I am because of my coaches. I coach today because of those guys.”
Lewisville’s current coaching staff is providing the current batch of Farmers with plenty of hope.
After going 9-3 in 2018, the winning hasn’t stopped for Lewisville. The Farmers went 7-4 in each of the two next seasons before experiencing a breakout season in 2021.
Last year, Lewisville finished 11-2, split the District 6-6A title with Marcus and was a regional quarterfinalist for the first time since 1996. The Farmers avenged a previous loss to Arlington Martin in the playoffs to advance to the third round.
“It was a really cool ride,” Odle said.
Of course, Odle has gotten the chance to mentor some elite quarterbacks at Lewisville, including current Boise State freshman Taylon Green and Farmers junior Ethan Terrell. But Odle followed by saying football is the ultimate team game and having a deep, talented roster has contributed a ton to Lewisville’s recent success.
Odle has praised Lewisville’s leadership this season. It has helped the Farmers to pull through in games that came down to the wire. Freddy Joya kicked a 49-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Farmers to a 15-14 victory against Plano West on Oct. 7. Two weeks later, Joya was good on a 31-yard field goal in a 17-14 victory for Lewisville.
Fast-forward to last Oct. 28, and the Farmers didn’t need to rely on Joya’s big leg. After waiting out a 100-minute lightning delay, Lewisville had built a 38-0 third-quarter lead on three rushing touchdowns by Terrell, on its way to a 38-14 victory against Plano East.
Moments later, Odle was presented with the district championship trophy, which is Lewisville’s first outright conference title since 2001. Farmer coaches and players celebrated the occasion in the rain at Tom Kimbrough Stadium.
So, after waiting 21 years between district titles, what was an extra 100 minutes to Lewisville? The wait was well worth it.
