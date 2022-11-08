Jaydan Hardy

Lewisville junior Jaydan Hardy runs in the 2-point conversion during the Farmers’ Oct. 28 game against Plano East.

 Photo courtesy of Dan Brown

As soon as the Lewisville football team returned to the school’s fieldhouse after defeating Plano East, 38-14, in the rain on Oct. 28, the Farmers’ coaches and players posed for pictures with the District 6-6A trophy before placing it in on a shelf in the trophy case.

“We got it up and shined it,” said Michael Odle, Lewisville head coach. “The kids were excited. They were taking pictures at the stadium and on the bus. Honestly, it's a big deal and we put it in the case.”

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments