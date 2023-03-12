When Lewisville senior Edwin Beltran thinks about why he got into soccer, he goes all the way back to when he watched his grandmother, Abigail Chavez, play goalie for an indoor recreation team.
Beltran, who was just 4 years old, recalls how well she defended the goal line, saying, “I thought she was fairly good.”
“At one point, I just told her, ‘I want to be as good as you are,’ and that motivated me to become a better goalkeeper every single day and a better teammate,’” he said.
Not long after, Beltran received his first goalie lessons, and he hasn’t stopped playing ever since. He’s now in his third season as Lewisville’s starting goalie after backing up Hector Calderon his freshman season, and it’s been quite the ride.
Beltran’s growth as a soccer player reached new heights last year. He backstopped Lewisville to the regional quarterfinals for just the second time since 1993, which earned him a spot on the all-district second team.
Lewisville hasn’t taken last season’s success for granted. The Farmers clinched a playoff berth on Tuesday following a 3-2 win over Plano East. Senior forward D.J. Koulai had two goals for his 31st and 32nd goals of the season, while senior Frank Rivas recorded the game-winner.
Defense has been a huge strength for Lewisville all season. The Farmers have given up just 20 goals all season while scoring 47 goals. Beltran has been a rock in net, holding opponents to an average of 0.9 goals per game with 11 shutouts.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Beltran chats about the importance of good communication between goalkeeper and the rest of the team, the instruction that he has received from his club coach and what Lewisville learned from last year’s playoff run that’ll benefit the Farmers this time around.
SLM: Congrats on a great season. What have been the keys to your success?
EB: What has been working for me is communication with my defense, trying to get them to where I need to be at so we can be successful and not concede any goals. That’s what it is every single game, day in and day out, is try to communicate more and be better teammates for each other.
SLM: Lewisville had to replace its entire back line from last year. Who are some players that have stepped up their game?
EB: I have a lot of good teammates around me. Jesus Barrios is a newcomer that came in from last year. He’s doing great. He’s a good friend, a good teammate. He worked his butt off to get the starting position that he earned and be where he is right now.
SLM: What is important for you to be the best goalie every time that you take the field?
EB: For me, it’s just staying in shape, trying to make sure that I can go into every game in the best physical shape. No nicks, no crannies. I need to make sure that my hands are good and need to make sure there is no damage.
SLM: Who are some people that have helped to make you the goalie that you are today?
EB: My goalkeeper coach, Matt Montayne, is the Celtics goalkeeper coach and he’s been training me these last two years when I’ve been in the club. He’s been a great coach and a great teacher. He’s been a really good friend.
SLM: Talk about the advice that Hector Calderon gave to set you up for future success.
EB: He was such a good guy. He showed me the ropes of everyone. He got me into talking to everyone. He was a very good friend. I’d love to say thank you to him for all of the things that have allowed me to achieve success anywhere I go.
SLM: What did the Farmers take away from last year’s playoffs that will allow them to have even more success this time around?
EB: What we take from last year is the unforgiving nature of our team. We are very physical and that is something that we struggled with last year in our last game. We weren’t physical enough and not strong enough to win the ball. We translated that over into this year. Of course, we’ve received more cards because of that, but we try to use or physical play so we can tire out the other team.
