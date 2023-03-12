Edwin Beltran Lewisville

Lewisville senior goalie Edwin Beltran has 11 shutouts and allowed 0.9 goals per game.

 Submitted photo

When Lewisville senior Edwin Beltran thinks about why he got into soccer, he goes all the way back to when he watched his grandmother, Abigail Chavez, play goalie for an indoor recreation team.

Beltran, who was just 4 years old, recalls how well she defended the goal line, saying, “I thought she was fairly good.”

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments