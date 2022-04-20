The body of 63-year-old Robert Moulds, a missing Lewisville resident, was discovered Wednesday morning in his wrecked vehicle off U.S. 380 in Wise County, the Lewisville Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators say around 8:30 Wednesday morning, a volunteer firefighter doing search efforts on behalf of the family found the vehicle in a heavily wooded area, around one-eighth of a mile off U.S. 380 and east of County Road 1110, the Lewisville Police Department said in a press release. It is not known how long the vehicle had been there. This area was not one of the locations previously searched.
Investigators say Moulds was driving on eastbound U.S. 380, about a mile west of the Wise County Sheriff’s Department, when he left the roadway, drove through the center median, crossed over the westbound U.S. 380 lanes into the heavily wooded area, and crashed into a dry creek bed. There were no signs of any other vehicles being involved in this crash, the department said.
Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin says it appears Moulds had a medical issue while driving, but the Dallas County Medical Examiner will make an official ruling on cause of death, the department said. Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating this as a fatality crash.
Moulds’ family filed a missing persons report with Lewisville Police on April 8 after not being able to contact him for several days and not finding him or his vehicle at his Lewisville residence, the department said. Lewisville investigators searched the residence and found no signs of foul play. Investigators obtained GPS location data for Moulds’ cell phone from April 3 through April 5, and it showed he was in Wise County, an area his family said he would frequently go to fish.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
