From left to right:Clay Rudick: CEO of Rudick Construction Group, Eric Stanley: COO and President of Bright Realty, Keegan Smith: CFO of Bright Realty, Parker Bright: CEO of Bright Realty, Tareq El-Sadi: Director of LandDesign, Mike Binck: Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending of Bank7, TJ Gilmore: Mayor of the City of Lewisville, Sergej Aleksejev: AIA Project Architect of CORGAN, Lauren Halstedt: Vice President Brokerage of JLL, Ashley Curry: Senior Vice President Agency Leasing of JLL, and Tim Jordan: Senior Managing Director, Capital Markets of JLL.
Bright Realty held their groundbreaking ceremony on April 20 for Crown Centre II, a new addition to the company’s long-term plan to invest in the City of Lewisville and the region’s economic development efforts.
The $50 million investment brings a four-story, 147,000-square-foot Class A office building with construction taking place right off Sam Rayburn Tollway.
“This expansion is a positive step in furthering the development of the Castle Hills community,” said Britton Lankford, Senior Vice President for Bright Realty in a press release. “This is one of many recent investments aimed at growing the company’s premium portfolio and transforming the company’s offerings to meet market demand in Denton County.”
The Crown Centre II project is primarily funded by Bank7, an Oklahoma banking corporation and Sterling Private Capital, LLC. The building will neighbor Crown Centre I, which was completed in 2020 and is currently 89% leased.
The Crown Centre development will include up to 2,000 multi-family units, three million square feet of office space, and up to 500 hotel rooms. It will also have three open spaces with lakes and trails that connect its 35 buildings, outdoor event space, and 140,000 square feet of other non-residential commercial uses including retail and open green space.
“We are beyond fortunate to have the Bright Family’s team of sophisticated developers as clients and are humbled they selected Rudick as their trusted build partner for this significant investment in the City of Lewisville, Denton County and greater DFW region” said Clay Rudick, CEO of Rudick Construction Group in a press release. “We understand the substantial impact this project will have for the people who live, work, and play here. It is a responsibility everyone on my team takes very seriously. We will be good neighbors to everyone in the surrounding areas throughout the construction process.”
The Castle Hills community has experienced rapid growth, featuring over 4,500 single-family homes, six multi-family communities housing more than 2,000 apartments and townhomes, along with various commercial developments, including condominiums, rental homes, offices, retail, and entertainment spaces. The Crown Centre project is the final opportunity for development on the remaining land within the community.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
