Crown Centre groundbreaking.jpeg

From left to right: Clay Rudick: CEO of Rudick Construction Group, Eric Stanley: COO and President of Bright Realty, Keegan Smith: CFO of Bright Realty, Parker Bright: CEO of Bright Realty, Tareq El-Sadi: Director of LandDesign, Mike Binck: Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending of Bank7, TJ Gilmore: Mayor of the City of Lewisville, Sergej Aleksejev: AIA Project Architect of CORGAN, Lauren Halstedt: Vice President Brokerage of JLL, Ashley Curry: Senior Vice President Agency Leasing of JLL, and Tim Jordan: Senior Managing Director, Capital Markets of JLL.

Bright Realty held their groundbreaking ceremony on April 20 for Crown Centre II, a new addition to the company’s long-term plan to invest in the City of Lewisville and the region’s economic development efforts.

The $50 million investment brings a four-story, 147,000-square-foot Class A office building with construction taking place right off Sam Rayburn Tollway.

