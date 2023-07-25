Serve Lewisville had over 200 attendees at its official ribbon cutting on Thursday, July 20, bringing the community together to celebrate what the organization can offer.
Serve Lewisville is a nonprofit formed through a private-public partnership with the city of Lewisville that aims to be a one-stop shop for resources by bringing different nonprofits together under one roof.
“Whenever I give tours, I always close with the following: You can live three weeks without food, three days without water, three minutes without air, but you cannot leave three seconds without hope,” said Pat Smith, Serve Lewisville’s board chair and CEO of Serve Denton. “I’ve met many people at Serve Denton who came in hopeless and left with hope, and that’s my hope for Serve Lewisville.”
Other speakers during the ribbon cutting included Kristen Gramling, Serve Lewisville’s operations director, and Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore.
“Lewisville has always had a belief that we need to put a strong floor under families; we need to be able to give them the tools so that they don’t fall into homelessness,” Mayor Gilmore said.
After the ribbon was cut, attendees were invited to tour the space. Community members had a chance to speak with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Tarrant County about their new location within Serve Lewisville and see the Mission Market Food Pantry, sponsored by Atmos Energy, for the first time.
The Lewisville CoCare Team, MHMR of Tarrant County, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Tarrant County, and Denton County MHMR have all signed on as nonprofit partners of Serve Lewisville. They will be providing services from the new location.
Serve Lewisville is located at 1001 S. Edmonds Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.