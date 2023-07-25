Serve Lewisville had over 200 attendees at its official ribbon cutting on Thursday, July 20, bringing the community together to celebrate what the organization can offer.

Serve Lewisville is a nonprofit formed through a private-public partnership with the city of Lewisville that aims to be a one-stop shop for resources by bringing different nonprofits together under one roof.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments