The city of Lewisville has announced that it is accepting applications to commission an artist or a group of artists to create an exterior public art installation for the entrance of the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center.
Currently under construction, the state-of-the-art facility is expected to be completed in early 2025. The center's location at the intersection of Main Street and Valley Parkway offers an opportunity for the city to include a visually striking sculpture that complements the building's architecture.
“It's going to be another piece of art that'll hopefully appeal to a wide swath of Lewisville residents, and of course, the departments that are going to be housed in this building,” said Denise Helbing, arts center manager for the Lewisville Grand Theater. “I think small pieces are so important, and they might cover more ground, but this one will be big and very visible.”
With a budget of up to $320,000—which includes all project-related costs—the city is welcoming both national and international artist applicants. Solo artists, as well as collaborative groups, are encouraged to apply.
The application deadline is set for Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m. (mountain time). Interested artists can find additional details and apply at tinyurl.com/3rapfdvt.
The selection process will involve a review of applications by city staff, the construction project architect and members of the Arts Advisory Board. Up to three artists will be shortlisted as finalists and will be invited to give online presentations to the selection team in early November. The chosen artist or group will be selected based on their presentation and will have the opportunity to work on a "unique, monument-sized artwork that is appropriate for the site and reflective of the diverse Lewisville community," per the application.
“An artist should hopefully be selected by the end of the year, and we would announce who that is,” Helbing said. “And so then the work would begin to be fabricated and then installed with the completion of the building in the first quarter or so of 2025. It's exciting right now. There's a lot of work to be done, and it'll still be a little while until we see the end result of that.”
The artwork's theme does not need to be directly tied to public safety or local history, and materials such as metal, stone, glass and other high-durability substances are encouraged.
Project parameters emphasize the need for a unique, contemporary-style artwork that is monument-sized and suitable for placement in front of a public safety facility. The goal is to create a visually striking piece that can be seen from nearby streets, particularly the intersection of Main Street and Valley Parkway.
The Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center will house the Lewisville Police Department, the Lewisville Fire Department Administration, a reinforced emergency operations center, Fire Station No. 1, and shared spaces such as fitness rooms, training facilities, meeting spaces and storage. The facility's construction was funded through a voter-approved bond election and began in late 2022. The center's name honors the public service contributions of former Lewisville Fire Chief Tim Tittle and former Lewisville Police Chief Steve McFadden.
“Lewisville’s Public Art Master Plan calls for works of art to be placed at city facilities to enhance the visual appeal of a building or to maybe visually portray the activities or departments that may be housed in certain city facilities,” Helbing said. “So, that is kind of the objective here — to put a piece of art at a new city facility.”
City officials will unveil the artwork alongside the center's public opening in early 2025.
