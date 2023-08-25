Tittle McFadden art installation 1.png

The city of Lewisville is currently seeking applicants to create a visually striking exterior public art installation for the entrance of the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center, which is expected to be completed in early 2025.

The city of Lewisville has announced that it is accepting applications to commission an artist or a group of artists to create an exterior public art installation for the entrance of the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center.

Currently under construction, the state-of-the-art facility is expected to be completed in early 2025. The center's location at the intersection of Main Street and Valley Parkway offers an opportunity for the city to include a visually striking sculpture that complements the building's architecture.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

