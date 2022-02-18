Lewisville residents will have a host of contenders to choose from as they select City Council members for places 4, 5 and 6 in May.
The filing period for Lewisville’s May 7 election closed at 5 p.m. Feb. 18. As of that time, the city’s website showed Incumbent Brandon Jones for Place 4, incumbent Kristin Green for Place 5 and Patrick Kelly and Tim Cottrel for place 6.
The last day to register to vote for the May 7 election is April 7. Early voting will run from April 25 through May 5.
