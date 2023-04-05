Castle Hills Village Shops and Plaza has officially added an outdoor market to its lineup of community events, which debuted Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On the first Saturday of each month, the market will take over the plaza, and Castle Hills’ take on the classic farmers market will feature handmade and homemade goods along with fresh produce every month.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

