Castle Hills Village Shops and Plaza has officially added an outdoor market to its lineup of community events, which debuted Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
On the first Saturday of each month, the market will take over the plaza, and Castle Hills’ take on the classic farmers market will feature handmade and homemade goods along with fresh produce every month.
“We started talking about it in the fall, but knew that we couldn't really take it off in the winter, just because it’s a farmers kind of thing,” said Kat Schrantz, Marketing Manager for Bright Realty. “We're really planning more of an outdoor market, keeping it open there, but obviously, we aim to have produce and all that stuff. I would say really just within the last few months, we've really gotten it off the ground and sort of found Four Seasons (Markets) and started making it happen.”
The Castle Hills farmers market is organized by Four Seasons Markets and during the market’s soft opening, hundreds of people showed throughout the day. There were about 15 vendors, but Schrantz said that number is likely to increase at the next market.
“We're just looking to grow our vendors and get more variety each time we're doing it monthly,” she said. “It's a bit of a matchmaking thing. We're trying to make sure that the community is getting the vendors they want and that the vendors are supported by our community and just continuing to grow in that way.”
The goal for the market is to make it year-round, allowing for residents to come and shop, while also participating in free, family-friendly activities. At the April market, Castle Hills offered attendees a free Pilates class taught by Platinum Pilates. No experience was required, but attendees were expected to bring their own mat and meet in the plaza at 10 a.m.
“While I was walking it, my favorite part was seeing the community members talk with the vendors and that kind of back and forth,” Schrantz said. "I did the Pilates class that was out in the plaza. It was awesome and while I'm sitting there stretching in the sun, there's like bubbles going by and the kids are laughing and it was just like that whole quintessential community vibe that you're going for.”
Next month’s market will be Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will offer attendees more vendors, produce, and exciting family-friendly activities.
For more information on the market, follow @castlehillscommunity and @castlehillsfarmersmarket on Instagram or check out the Castle Hills community page on Facebook.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
