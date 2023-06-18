The highlight of the Castle Hills Freedom Festival is a fireworks show that will start at dusk on Tuesday, July 4. Bring blankets, chairs and coolers and find the best spot on the shores of Lake Avalon to watch the fireworks.
Courtesy of Katherine Long
The 25th anniversary Freedom Festival will feature activities such as water slides, food trucks, pace painters, and more.
Courtesy of Katherine Long
Bring blankets, chairs and coolers and find the best spot on the shores of Lake Avalon to watch fireworks during the Castle Hills Freedom Festival on Tuesday, July 4.
The Castle Hills community and the City of Lewisville will present the 25th anniversary Freedom Festival on Tuesday, July 4 starting at 5:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to this free event, which features activities for all ages including face painters, balloon artists, caricature artists, a bounce house and water slide, food trucks, live music, and more. The highlight of the evening will be the fireworks display, scheduled to begin at dusk.
“We’re honored that after a quarter of a century, the Castle Hills Freedom Festival has become a tradition for so many families in our surrounding communities,” said Kristen Fitz, association manager for Castle Hills. “It’s so exciting to see how far we've come. And, this year the City of Lewisville is partnering with Castle Hills for the 4th of July event, bringing in additional entertainment and increasing safety with shuttles and traffic control.”
The Castle Hills Freedom Festival began in 1999 to celebrate America’s independence and bring the community together. The first festival saw Mayor Bobbie Mitchell on a parade float waving to a crowd of about 400 attendees, far fewer than today’s 15,000, according to Fitz.
“Back then, things weren’t so different… just a bit smaller,” she said. “While the water balloon toss and picnic-style BBQ have been replaced by waterslides, carnival rides and food trucks, other traditions like raffle prizes and fireworks are still a big part of the Freedom Festival.”
Festival goers are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, and coolers to find the perfect spot to watch the fireworks along the shores of Lake Avalon. There will also be several food options, including Castle Hills own The Grind Burger Bar, T.B.D. Kitchen, Hills Cafe, El Patio Mex Tex, and several food trucks.
“My favorite part as a resident is seeing my fellow neighbors enjoying themselves and creating a real sense of community,” Fitz said. “My kids find their friends from school, eat popsicles together and jump in the bounce houses. Just pure wholesome fun.”
This year’s band lineup includes Gratzi, a Denton-based power pop band that was formed by four music teachers at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Bandulus, an Austin-born ska, reggae, soul group that brings high energy to the stage, and Burning Sky Band, a rock cover band that plays classic and current hits to keep the party going. The bands will play at 6 p.m., 7:15 p.m., and 8:30 p.m., respectively.
Access to this year’s event will not be the same as in years past, as there is no street parking available near the event. To keep streets clear for emergency vehicles, a shuttle service will run from Killian Middle School and Hebron High School for anyone that does not live in Castle Hills to the event space. The shuttle will run continuously from 4 to 11 p.m. and will drop off right near Lake Avalon.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
