The Castle Hills community and the City of Lewisville will present the 25th anniversary Freedom Festival on Tuesday, July 4 starting at 5:30 p.m.

Everyone is invited to this free event, which features activities for all ages including face painters, balloon artists, caricature artists, a bounce house and water slide, food trucks, live music, and more. The highlight of the evening will be the fireworks display, scheduled to begin at dusk.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

