One year ago, Lewisville senior infielder Jacob Gallegos was living in Ignacio, Colo., a town in southwest Colorado with a population of 852 and located on the Southern Ute Reservation.
Temperatures in the winter oftentimes fall below zero degrees. The low temperature on Jan. 26 reached minus-14 degrees. Ignacio averages 51 inches of snow per year.
The high school baseball season in Colorado starts in mid-March. And to ensure that as many games as possible are played before the sun sets down on another cold Colorado night, first pitch is set any time from mid-morning to late afternoon.
Ignacio’s baseball team has been on the upswing in recent year. The Bobcats have gone 29-17 over the past two seasons with back-to-back playoff appearances. Gallegos played a key role in Ignacio’s success in 2022. He brought a big bat, finishing third on the team in batting average (.388) but led the Bobcats in home runs (five). Four of Gallegos’ home runs came in a game against Centauri.
“I just felt great going into that game,” he said. “My pregame felt good. My batting practice felt good. I just went out there and swung it.”
Gallegos credits the team’s bond as the biggest reason behind Ignacio’s back-to-back winning seasons.
"We had all known each other because the town was so small,” he said. “We've been around each other for a long time. It was a big family. A lot of kids had never played baseball before because it's not a baseball area. We had freshmen that had never played before that we had to start so that we had enough kids."
Gallegos said his father, Nate, as the biggest reason as to why he got into baseball. His uncle, Lawrence, had a warehouse with a batting cage inside.
“Me and my friend would go in there and hit and throw,” he said. “There was a building and it was just full of turf, and we just took our balls in there. I just stayed with it.”
Denver is a six-and-a-half-hour drive from Ignacio, but Gallegos recalls watching the Colorado Rockies on television. He was particularly fond of former Rockies players Carlos Gonzalez and Troy Tulowitzki.
"With Troy being a shortstop, I learned a lot from him,” Gallegos said. “The way that he played on defense was clean, and he could just hit. Carlos had a pretty swing. I always wanted to hit home runs like him."
Gallegos was born in Colorado but moved to Little Elm when he was in the fifth grade. He participated in baseball camp workouts for the Lobos’ baseball team. But before he ever played in a game for Little Elm, he moved back to Colorado with his family when in the ninth grade.
After living in Colorado for two years, Gallegos moved back to the Dallas, this time in Lewisville. He was determined to make the Farmers’ baseball team this season. But given the amount of seniors that was on Lewisville’s roster, he wasn’t sure if he would make the cut for the varsity team.
“Honestly, I thought that I was going to be on JV,” he said.
When Lewisville began playing in scrimmages, it was around that time that Lewisville’s coaching staff realized Gallegos’ potential. The Farmers made the drive to San Antonio at the beginning of March to participate in a preseason tournament. Gallegos thought of himself as a great defender but not a big-time hitter. However, one game was all that it took to convince that he was a pretty good hitter. He recorded a grand slam in San Antonio.
It was that moment when Gallegos realized that he likely made the cut for Lewisville’s varsity team. He was named a starter shortly thereafter.
“It's my work ethic,” he said. “I just practice hard.”
Gallegos never relinquished his starting spot. Named the District 6-6A newcomer of the year, he helped to lead Lewisville to a breakout season. The Farmers, fueled by a large senior class, won seven district games after winning just three such games in all of 2022. Gallegos hit .286 with 21 hits, 19 runs and six stolen bases.
Lewisville was involved in a spirited battle with Coppell for the final playoff berth from District 6-6A until the final week of the regular season, though the Cowboys edged the Farmers to earn fourth place in the final standings.
“It was crazy,” Gallegos said. “It was a big chance from playing from 1A all the way up to 6A. When I was living in Colorado, maybe a couple of kids on varsity were throwing 80 miles per hour.
“Just in my first practice here, I was doing at-bats and already facing kids that were throwing in the high 80s. It was a big difference. You go to all of these towns and have kids from teams like Hebron and Flower Mound that are committed to college teams. It was a lot different.”
