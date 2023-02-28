Lewisville High School celebrated its 125th anniversary last week where alumni, parents, faculty, and staff celebrated by attending a reception at LHS on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Several alumni of LHS now work at the school and the Lewisville Leader had the opportunity to hear from alumni who are now faculty and staff as they reflected on their favorite memories from attending school, ways they are celebrating 125 years, and more.
Here are some of the folks we spoke with:
Bernette Lindamood, LHS Student Leadership Teacher and Student Council/Junior Class Co-Sponsor
What is one of your favorite memories from attending LHS?
I don’t know that I have just one favorite memory of my time at Lewisville as a student. I was on the drill team and I loved performing at the games and pep rallies. Farmerette Review where we did a dance to “Jailhouse Rock” and “It’s a Hard Knock Life” and I still smile thinking of those times. But one of my favorite memories has to do with one of my teachers, Ms. Patta Jossart. She was my psychology and U.S. government teacher and she is one of the reasons I do what I do today. We had to keep a journal in psychology and I wrote some stuff I didn’t think she would read about, doubts I had about myself and my inadequacies… Ms. Jossart not only read it but responded… I still have the response 35 years later. She became my mentor, a second grandmother to my children, and a friend.
What does it mean to you to be able to serve as faculty for the same school you attended?
To give back to the community that helped shape me is everything. That I was able to teach with teachers that had such an impact on my life has been a blessing beyond measure. I believe that Lewisville High School has the best staff and the best students in Texas and I am proud to call it my home.
Please share anything else you'd like our readers to know!
In 2007, my family and I moved to Alaska and I left Lewisville High School… it was one of the hardest decisions I have made in my life. This place was my home, not just my “job.” With many tears and a sad heart, we left on our adventure. My son was a junior at LHS and both my other children were in feeder schools slated to go to LHS as well. It was hard on all of us because they grew up roaming the halls and being part of the “big Farmers.” When we moved back, I spent six years at DeLay Middle School to help mentor kids I knew were going to be the next generation of Farmers and three years ago I got the privilege of coming back to Lewisville as a faculty member. Farmer Pride runs deep… I am part of a 125-year-long maroon line that continues to foster education, growth, and love to thousands of students each year. It is a great day to be a Farmer!
Chris Meredith, Director of Bands at LHS
What is one of your favorite memories from attending LHS?
I have so many fond memories as a Fighting Farmer student. As a freshman, something that jumps out is the Friday night lights experience in the band. Performing in Texas Stadium during the Battle of Axe games and cheering on our teams who ran a wickedly dominant wishbone offense was a thrill!! The comradery in the band and the school was incredibly strong and it was a great place to thrive as a person and a musician.
What does it mean to you to be able to serve as staff for the same school you attended?
Having the opportunity to serve as the leader of The Band That Marches With Pride is a tremendous honor and huge responsibility. Our goal as band directors is to provide our student members with a world class experience. We want to provide our kids with an experience that is better than what we had, and that’s a tall order because of the rich tradition here at LHS! We all have so much pride sporting maroon and representing our community.
Are you doing anything to celebrate 125 years of LHS?
During our annual Spring Band Concert we have some interesting music selections to share in celebration of our 125-year anniversary. Most notably, "The Stars and Stripes Forever" by John Philip Sousa was officially selected as the National March of the United States of America in the same year that LHS opened!
What are some goals you have for the future as LHS staff?
Our LHS Jazz Band has experienced exponential growth musically the past two years and we are excited to provide more opportunities to showcase these kids out in the community. Be on the lookout for us in the coming years.
Please share anything else you'd like our readers to know!
It is an exciting time to be a Farmer and to be a community member supporting our kids! As an alum, it is so special to see meaningful experiences happening on our campus on a daily basis. If you are an alum or long-time community please give us a “shout out” at the next parade or Friday Night march-in before the game! Our kids LOVE to see your support and are proud to be a part of The Long Maroon Line!
Ariana Villarreal, LHS Campus Secretary
What is one of your favorite memories from attending LHS?
My favorite part of attending LHS was learning about the long running traditions and the spirit days. Homecoming Week was and continues to be so special because everyone participates. My other favorite memory is meeting my husband.
What does it mean to you to be able to serve as faculty for the same school you attended?
It is such an honor to be the campus secretary of LHS and support the teachers and staff of the best high school in Texas. To see our students experience the same traditions that many LHS alumni experienced is heartwarming.
Liana Massengale, LHS Speech and Debate
What is one of your favorite memories from attending LHS?
I have so many great memories from attending LHS. Some of the best memories are cheering at all the sporting events. Friday night Farmer football games were magical! The entire town came to the games because we only had one high school, so we were all Farmer Fans. There was such a sense of strong community involvement and support.
What does it mean to you to be able to serve as staff for the same school you attended?
Teaching at LHS has been an honor for me. When we were still in the “old building,” I taught in one of my former classrooms. Every corner of that building contained so many memories. I am very proud to still be a part of the Long Maroon Line and I think it is important for our students to see that we care so much about this school that we want to come back and teach here.
What are some goals you have for the future as LHS staff?
I retired in May 2022 and have returned to teach debate on a part-time basis for the Spring 2023 semester. My goal for LHS is for the future speech and debate coach to continue building on the strong legacy of our speech program.
Please share anything else you'd like our readers to know!
LHS is a school that is so rich in tradition and Farmer pride. Our students are diverse, talented, and full of potential. Our staff is devoted to enriching the lives of all the kids who pass through our halls. We only have them for a short amount of time, but we love them forever!
Julie Williams, LHS Math Teacher
What is one of your favorite memories from attending LHS?
Wow, there are just too many memories from 1098 West Main. My absolute favorite would have to be spending every Friday night for four years at all the football games and winning the state championship my freshman and senior years. We thought our class was the best because we came in with a bang, and went out with a bang! Along with all those memories were the countless bus rides to and from games with my drill team friends. All of this was before cellphones so we actually talked to one another. The conversations and laughs we had were priceless.
What does it mean to you to be able to serve as staff for the same school you attended?
To be able to serve at Lewisville High School means everything to me. I truly can not see myself being anywhere else. This place holds so many good and special memories. I vividly remember being sad the last day of school my senior year. I didn’t want to leave! In this place, I felt safe. I knew that my teachers loved and cared for me. I had known since kindergarten that I wanted to be a teacher because Mrs. Cheryl Ablon at College Street Elementary (now Mill Street Elementary) made learning fun. I can not remember specific lessons my wonderful teachers taught me, but I know I was shown how to love and care for students. I knew it wouldn’t be long until I could come back to LHS and feel at home again. I made it my goal when I became a teacher in 2002 to show the same love and care I felt as a student growing up in LISD to all of my students.
Are you doing anything to celebrate 125 years of LHS?
Yes, I attended the staff/alumni event on Saturday. I was able to see former teachers and coworkers.
What are some goals you have for the future as LHS staff?
The goals I have for the future are to continue to love and care for the students that walk these halls. Education has changed in so many ways since I first started teaching. Some for the better, but some for the worse. Building relationships has always been top priority for me, and no matter what happens in the world of education, as long as I am connecting with my students, I think I can handle whatever comes my way.
Please share anything else you'd like our readers to know!
I grew up bleeding maroon. My whole family has gone to LHS. Aunts, uncles, cousins… My mother and father both graduated from LHS (dad-1973, mom-1974). My room is a “museum” of LHS memorabilia. I have their graduation tassels, pennants, yearbooks, my mom’s student ID and her drill team boots next to my drill team boots in my room. I have all of my yearbooks, and every yearbook since I began teaching in 2002. My sister graduated in 2002, and was the mascot, Big John. My husband graduated from LHS in 1994. We dated in high school but broke up when he left for college. We reconnected 10 years later when I started teaching, so I only taught in LISD for two years before becoming a Mrs.
I think it is neat that I have opened three brand new buildings, all of which are named after men that have meant something to my family. I began in 2002 opening up Durham Middle School. Mr. Durham has always been so supportive of me, and Mrs. Durham taught my parents at LHS. I stayed at Durham for only three years until we opened LHS Killough in 2005. Mr. Doug Killough was my principal and a family friend. I know he put in a good word for me when I was applying to teach in LISD and that meant the world to me. I stayed at LHS Killough until we opened LHS Harmon, named after my parent’s principal, Mr. Ben Harmon. I stayed at LHS Harmon until 2015 when I finally moved to 1098 West Main, the big house. I believe I’m one of very few teachers that can say they’ve taught at all three LHS campuses. It makes me sad that none of my school buildings that I attended exist any more. I went to College Street Elementary, Milliken Middle School (now Delay Middle School), and Lewisville High School. We have two children, one attends a high school that shall not be named on Morris, (the rivalry will always be STRONG and I will not EVER wear red) the other one attends Huffines Middle School and will be a Farmer some day. One day when I pass away, I want one of my funeral songs to be the school song, (I hope that people will put their “L”s up and sway as they sing it), and for there to be at least one spray with maroon and white flowers in it.
