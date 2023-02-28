Lewisville High School celebrated its 125th anniversary last week where alumni, parents, faculty, and staff celebrated by attending a reception at LHS on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Several alumni of LHS now work at the school and the Lewisville Leader had the opportunity to hear from alumni who are now faculty and staff as they reflected on their favorite memories from attending school, ways they are celebrating 125 years, and more.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments