Entry features may be coming to Old Town Lewisville to help bring awareness to the area and expand Old Town’s audience.
Lewisville already has physical identifiers and branding elements in place that let residents know that they have made it to Old Town, but city staff is looking to build entry features to enhance awareness and bring in a broader audience.
“An entry feature is something that is used pretty commonly to mark geographical districts, especially historic districts, but also downtowns, cultural districts, and neighborhoods,” said James Kunke, director of community relations and tourism for the city of Lewisville. “They’re pretty popular. They can be very successful.”
There are four forms of entry features: overhead signage, monument signage, an art feature, or decorative landscaping. Some entryways use a combination of two, three or even four of the common forms.
The idea of Old Town Lewisville entry features has been discussed since at least 2004 and brought up again in 2007, 2017 and 2020, with indirect references in the Lewisville 2025 vision plan.
“There’s a lot of interest,” Kunke said. “It’s just been difficult to make a choice and pull the trigger on whether or not we’re actually going to do something. Obviously there are a lot of priorities.”
Overhead signage is the most traditional of the options, used in urban settings since the 1800s across roadways or large pedestrian paths. This form almost always features the name of the district across the overhead span and is commonly called an “archway” also it can feature a straight span.
Overhead signage is typically placed at the physical edge of a marked district, but sometimes it’s placed within view of nearby major roadways on the outskirts of the market district. Key decision points include material selection for the columns, design of the metal span, design of the signage, and lighting.
A good example of overhead signage is in Fort Worth where a sign spans Exchange Avenue and marks the western entrance to the historical Fort Worth Stockyards. The sign was originally built in 1910 and has become a Texas landmark.
Monument signage is the most conservative of the four options and generally requires the least ongoing maintenance, Kunke said. This type of signage almost always features the name of the district, although sometimes a familiar icon is used. Monument signage is typically placed at the physical edge of a marked district alongside a major road or large pedestrian passage.
A good example of monument signage includes the city of Lewisville’s entry monuments, letting individuals know that they have made it to the city.
The next form of entry feature is an art feature, which generally does not present the name of the district, relying instead on a striking visual appeal that ties into the district’s identity. A good example of an art feature is the La Torre de la Amistad in Dallas, which is reminiscent of Colonial Mexico intended to become a focal point for the redevelopment of the Hispanic community in the area.
The final form of entry feature is decorative landscaping, which is the most environmentally friendly of the four options, especially low-water native planting that could be used in place of colorful seasonals. A good example of decorative landscaping is in Las Colinas, Irving’s master-planned community, which welcomes visitors with a flower clock adorned with year-round fresh blooms and greenery.
There are a few possible locations in Old Town Lewisville that staff is looking at for archways and landscaping. There is an interest from the council in pursuing entry features for Old Town Lewisville, especially with arches and adding lighting to allow for a nighttime feel.
City council is not making a decision right now, but discussing which direction to go and preferences when it comes to entry feature forms.
