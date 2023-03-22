Entry features may be coming to Old Town Lewisville to help bring awareness to the area and expand Old Town’s audience.

Lewisville already has physical identifiers and branding elements in place that let residents know that they have made it to Old Town, but city staff is looking to build entry features to enhance awareness and bring in a broader audience.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

