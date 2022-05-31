City of Lewisville flags at all city buildings will fly at half-staff through the Saturday afternoon in honor of Lewisville Police Officer Schnequa “Nikki” Hutchins, who passed away Sunday, May 29, after a fight against cancer. Mayor TJ Gilmore issued the order Tuesday afternoon.
Officer Hutchins joined the Lewisville Police Department in Oct. 1998. During her nearly 25-year career, she served in the Patrol, Traffic, and Narcotics divisions. At the time of her death, she was serving as the Field Training Officer.
She received numerous letters of appreciation and awards during her career. She earned Officer of the Quarter in 2010 and 2012; she was named the Rotary Club Officer of the Year in 2016; she was nominated for Patrol Officer of the Year in 2020; and she received the Perfect Attendance Award six times.
Officer Hutchins touched the lives of many current LPD officers through the Field Training Officer program and was a role model and mentor to many other officers and civilian staff. She left a lasting impression on the Lewisville Police Department and will be greatly missed.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville.
