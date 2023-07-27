Lewisville City Hall
Courtesy photo

The City of Lewisville’s Community Grants Division is soliciting public comments on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Annual Action Plan, which will be used to secure federal funding for neighborhood needs, social service priorities, and affordable housing issues in Lewisville.

The CDBG Advisory Committee considered the annual action plan at a Lewisville City Council meeting on Tuesday, July 18 and comments received during that meeting or online are being considered before final approval at a second public hearing to be held during a city council meeting on Monday, Aug. 7.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments