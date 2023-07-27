The City of Lewisville’s Community Grants Division is soliciting public comments on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Annual Action Plan, which will be used to secure federal funding for neighborhood needs, social service priorities, and affordable housing issues in Lewisville.
The CDBG Advisory Committee considered the annual action plan at a Lewisville City Council meeting on Tuesday, July 18 and comments received during that meeting or online are being considered before final approval at a second public hearing to be held during a city council meeting on Monday, Aug. 7.
The purpose of the Community Development Block Grant program is to provide decent housing, create a suitable living environment, and expand economic opportunities for low to moderate income Lewisville residents.
CDBG funds are awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to carry out a variety of community development, housing, infrastructure, and public service needs.
Lewisville will receive $762,768 in CDBG funding and plans to add an estimated $240,000 in city social service agency funding for a total grants budget of $1,002,768. Recommended allocations include:
CDBG social services, $114,415 to: PediPlace, SPAN-Meals on Wheels, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Denton County Friends of Family, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Tarrant County.
Housing and Community Development Projects, $495,799 to: Design for Phase II of Serve Lewisville and Multifamily Rehabilitation.
City Social Service Funding, $240,000 to: Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas, Communities in Schools, Christian Community Action, Denton County Friends of the Family, Health Services of North Texas, Journey to Dream, Retired SeniorVolunteer Program, The Salvation Army, Special Abilities of North Texas.
These events support the “Diverse and Thriving Neighborhoods” Big Move in the Lewisville 2025 vision plan. The full plan can be viewed online at cityoflewisville.com/lewisville2025.
The City of Lewisville's Community Development grant programs help to support social service programs to primarily benefit persons of low-to-moderate income. These programs include social service grants, homebuyer resources, fair housing, and rental, utility, and homeless services.
To view the full plan, visit the “Community Development” page at cityoflewisville.com. The plan will be available to view until Aug. 7.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
