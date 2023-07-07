Sounds of Lewisville.jpeg

The “Sounds of Lewisville” concert series in Old Town Lewisville.

 Courtesy of Blackall Photography

The Lewisville City Council will begin the final steps toward adopting its Old Town Transit-Oriented Development Master Plan (TOD) after receiving strong support from the community, according to the city’s Planning Director Richard Luedke.

In a July 3 workshop session presentation to the city council, Luedke explained how the planning department's engagement with various stakeholders resulted in constructive feedback and a positive view of the direction the city was taking regarding the implementation of the TOD.

