Lewisville City Manager Claire Powell announced in June that Aaron Russell would serve as the city’s new Director of Public Services. He succeeds Keith Marvin, who retired in May after more than seven years of service in Lewisville and more than two decades of municipal experience in several North Texas cities.
“I am excited to be part of a team that has already accomplished so much,” Russell said in a press release. “This is an incredible opportunity and I hope that my service will continue the tradition of great customer service and further Lewisville’s mission of building a diverse and connected community.”
Russell brings more than 20 years of experience in city government and comes to Lewisville from the City of Weatherford where he spent the last two years as assistant city manager. Prior to Weatherford, he served as director of public works for the City of Burleson for 13 years and worked for the Town of Addison, City of Decatur and City of Allen.
"We are excited for Aaron to join our team,” said Lewisville City Manager Claire Powell. “He has an extensive background in infrastructure maintenance, capital projects, and service delivery. Aaron's focus on customer service, innovation, and collaboration makes him a perfect fit for Team Lewisville. He also brings with him a strong desire to mentor the next generation of leaders. Lewisville will truly benefit from the energy and passion he is going to pour into our community. I expect great things from him."
Russell holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from New Mexico State University. He is also a licensed professional engineer who specializes in the areas of capital improvement, drainage, water, wastewater, solid waste operations and fleet and facilities maintenance.
In addition to Russell, Lewisville City Council recently approved the appointment of Thomas H. Harris, III as the city’s new city secretary. Harris succeeds Julie Worster who retired earlier this month after more than 28 years of service in Lewisville.
“I want to thank the mayor and city council for selecting me as their next city secretary,” said Harris. “I am humbled by the confidence placed in me joining the Lewisville team and being able to play a role in the Lewisville 2025 vision. I look forward to partnering with the council, fellow team members, and citizens to achieve the city’s vision and strategic objectives.”
Harris brings over 15 years of experience in city government and comes to Lewisville from the City of Sugar Land where he spent the past four years as city secretary. Prior to that, Harris served for three years as the assistant city secretary for Sugar Land.
"I am delighted to welcome Thomas Harris, III to Lewisville as our new city secretary,” said Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore. “Thomas has a proven track record of success in managing complex administrative tasks and is an excellent communicator and collaborator. I am confident he will be able to work effectively with our council, staff, and residents to ensure that our city runs smoothly and efficiently."
Harris has a Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems from Texas A&M University, a Texas Registered Municipal Clerk Certification from the University of North Texas, and a Texas Public Funds Investment Art Certification from the Texas Municipal League.
During his time in municipal government, Harris has successfully managed city council and local government elections, the appointment process to various boards and commissions, compliance with the Texas Public Information Act and Texas Open Meetings Act, and served as the custodian of city records, according to the city.
Both Russell and Harris began their new positions in late June.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
