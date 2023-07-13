New Lewisville staff 1.jpeg

Aaron Russell, the City of Lewisville’s new Director of Public Services.

Lewisville City Manager Claire Powell announced in June that Aaron Russell would serve as the city’s new Director of Public Services. He succeeds Keith Marvin, who retired in May after more than seven years of service in Lewisville and more than two decades of municipal experience in several North Texas cities.

“I am excited to be part of a team that has already accomplished so much,” Russell said in a press release. “This is an incredible opportunity and I hope that my service will continue the tradition of great customer service and further Lewisville’s mission of building a diverse and connected community.”

New Lewisville staff 2.png

Thomas H. Harris, III, the City of Lewisville’s new City Secretary.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

