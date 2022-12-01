The Lewisville City Council met to address the 2023 Legislative Agenda and critical legislative issues for the upcoming year.
During the executive session last week, James Kunke, the Director of Community Relations and Tourism with the city, gave a presentation focused on the 2023-2024 Legislative Agenda. Lewisville’s legislative team consists of Brandi Bird, the city council, management and department directors, and legislative liaison. Bird is a legislative consultant who helps develop the agenda and implement it afterward.
“Every two years we adopt a legislative agenda and we do this in the November/December time frame prior to the state legislative session although it really also applies through congressional sessions,” Kunke said. “That’s the process we’re finishing up now and into the second meeting in December when we bring out the final document.”
Lewisville’s legislative process includes drafting and adopting a Legislative Agenda, working with local reps on local bills if needed (there is one in 2023), submit letters supporting or opposing bills based on the adopted Legislative Agenda, preparing and presenting committee testimony supporting or opposing bills based on the adopted Legislative Agenda, and for any issues not included in the agenda, staff must return to city council for separate resolution before any action can be taken.
According to Kunke, potential legislative allies for the City of Lewisville include the Texas Municipal League, North Texas Commission, Texas Police Chiefs Association, and Texas APA. The Texas Municipal League is still a strong lobbying presence despite some recent setbacks, Kunke said.
The North Texas Commission coordinates regional chambers of commerce on school finance, economic development, public lobbying, infrastructure, and social equity. The Texas Police Chiefs Association has taken a very active stance in areas related to police reform and the Texas APA has increased its lobbying efforts for 2023, according to Kunke.
The most important legislative allies include Lewisville residents and businesses, Denton County, other cities that share Lewisville’s view on origin-based sales tax, and Lewisville’s Legislative Delegation.
For the 2023 session, known objectives include seeking a sponsor to file and pursue passage of a bill that would authorize cities to enact reasonable regulations related to operating hours of a massage parlor, and to enforce higher standards for a massage parlor with a history or criminal activity. The city also wants to preserve local rule-making authority and seek relief from destination-sourced sales tax for economic development agreements that pre-date the rules change.
When it comes to critical issues, there’s hundreds of issues and bills that come through every single day and the city council is not able to address every single bill, Kunke said.
“There’s certain issues every session that are very, very important that are very active that could be very beneficial or very damaging, depending on where they go,” Kunke said. “And that’s where we try to focus most of our attention.”
The criteria for selecting critical issues includes the potential for significant impact on Lewisville in the next two years, anticipated likelihood of bills being filed on that issue, opportunity for the city to have a voice in the discussion, and relative importance compared to other possible critical issues.
Some critical issues in 2021 included the annexation of Castle Hills under the SPA, relief from change to destination-sourced online sales tax, appropriate measures related to police reform and social equity, clean up state-mandated budget timeless enacted in 2019, and keeping the May general election date.
The final Legislative Agenda document will be prepared for the city council on Dec. 19.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
