Lewisville ColorPalooza is set to return on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and promises a day of creativity, education, interactive art activities, and displays in Old Town Lewisville.
The event is designed to showcase the rich cultural, artistic, and eco-friendly spirit of the city, and admission and most activities are free. ColorPalooza is a family-friendly event, and well-behaved pets on a leash are also welcome. The city will provide a street closure list and parking map closer to the event.
Attendees at ColorPalooza can participate in various activities such as DIY Tie Dye, kid's chalk, sand art, a public art project, recycle rainbow mural, rock painting with Lewisville Morning Rotary, face painting, and more.
Live Artist Demos presented by Pombomb Media will also be featured, including Austin Dunn, Juan Guerrero, Rebeca Compean, Forever in Flux, David Bearden, Grace Leggans, Monica Wayts, and Charlotte and Sophia.
ColorPalooza will also feature temporary art installations, such as Water Art, Yarn Bomb, Chalk This Way, and reCOLORcycle, which are recycling bins decorated for ColorPalooza and help build excitement around recycling by turning recycling bins into art. Decorated bins must be returned to the Lewisville Visitor Information Center by Wednesday, April 12 before 5 p.m.
Artist exhibitors and non-profits will also be present, along with Eco-Alley, where visitors can learn more about sustainability and environmental conservation.
Foodies will also be delighted with the various food vendors and exhibitors at the event, including Righteous BBQ, Two Lemons Up, Sophie's Haitian Cuisine, J Wok Kitchen, El Cucuy Burritos, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and more.
Entertainment for the event will be held at Wayne Ferguson Plaza Stage and CoServ Stage at Lewisville City Hall, featuring La Pompe String Quartet, Mariachi Rosas Divinas, The Grays Disney Covers Concert, Kaantham, Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance, Danza Azteca Guadalupana, and Zorya Ukrainian Dance Ensemble Dallas.
ColorPalooza is a great way to experience the artistic and eco-friendly spirit of Lewisville, so mark your calendars for Saturday, April 22. Don't miss this opportunity to celebrate the city's rich culture, creativity, and sustainability initiatives.
For more information, visit the City of Lewisville’s website.
See photos from last year's event below:
COLORPALOOZA: Watch as Old Town Lewisville becomes blank canvas for art lovers
Get Lewisville Leader news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.