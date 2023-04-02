Colorpalooza 2022_30.jpeg

Carrie Dziabczenko works on her 3-D spider chalk art during the Colorpalooza event in Old Town Lewisville Saturday morning. You can see more of her work on her art studio Facebook page at @carriedzi.

Lewisville ColorPalooza is set to return on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and promises a day of creativity, education, interactive art activities, and displays in Old Town Lewisville.

The event is designed to showcase the rich cultural, artistic, and eco-friendly spirit of the city, and admission and most activities are free. ColorPalooza is a family-friendly event, and well-behaved pets on a leash are also welcome. The city will provide a street closure list and parking map closer to the event.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments