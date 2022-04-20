Memphis Lafferty is a Marcus High School student. He contracted bacterial meningitis when he was six months old. At 16, he has learned to surf, skate and box, among other sports. He says he skates with his friends a lot at the Lewisville Skate park.
How long have you been skating?
I've been skating for about two, three years now. I've been getting into it recently for about a year. It's going well.
What tricks have you learned since starting?
I can do a shoveit, a big spin, and I can do tricks on the coping. I'm just trying to learn bowl more.
How long have you lived in Texas?
I live in Flower Mound, and we've been there for eight years.
What brought you to the Lewisville Skate Park?
When I first moved here, I met this guy named Stacy, and I went to the skate park with him. He showed me the skate park. After that, we just started skating there.
What was it like first getting into skateboarding?
Scary. I didn't really know if I was going to be able to do it, but I just tried it. Now I can drop in the bowl.
What got you into skating?
Probably the movie Lords of Dogtown. I like that movie a lot.
What's been the biggest challenge of skating for you?
Just doing tricks, figuring out how to do them. Going down ramps especially because if I bail, I can't really stop it. I just have to take it.
What's been your favorite aspect of skateboarding?
To be honest, just meeting new people and having fun, just having a good time.
What are your goals?
My goal is to someday travel the world surfing and skating. I might be going to the barracks skatepark soon.
Tell our readers abut your board.
I just got this yesterday. I've already scuffed it up a little. I got it at Insight Skate shop. I got this new setup because I wanted to skate transition -- like being able to curve -- more to go faster.
Tell our readers something about you that they would never guess to be true.
I can do anything -- literally anything. I don't let anything hold me back. If you say it, I can probably do it.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.