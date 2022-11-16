LEWISVILLE – The Lewisville girls basketball team was in survival mode in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s non-district game against Denton Guyer.
Offense was hard to come by for the Lady Farmers. Lewisville had just one Aaliyah Scott free throw to show for their efforts during the first four minutes, while Guyer worked a few scoring plays through senior point guard Raina Akbar to overcome a 13-point deficit.
But Lewisville remained a determined bunch, especially on the defensive end. Senior forward Mya Dotson blocked a 3-pointer by Guyer sophomore Brae’a Dozier with 5.7 seconds to go in the ballgame, and the Farmers hung on for a 57-52 victory in their home opener.
“The fourth quarter was about focus,” said Catherine Williams, Lewisville head coach. “And it shows growth from last year, because those fourth-quarter games, tight games last year went the other way. So, I was happy that we were able to pull it out.”
Final: Lewisville 57, Denton Guyer 52It was a case of survival for the Farmers in the fourth quarter after the Wildcats rallied from a 13-point deficit to tie the score.But Lewisville persevered and also got this last-second block by Mya Dotson (24 points) to seal the win. pic.twitter.com/blNZtQm26A
Finishing games has been a big point of emphasis for Lewisville from Williams, who is now in her second season in charge of the Lady Farmers.
It was a facet of the game that Lewisville struggled in last season, but Tuesday’s performance showed the Lady Farmers are headed in the right direction.
One of the more crucial moments for Lewisville on Tuesday evening came when senior Kianna Jones stepped up to the foul line after she was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 1:52 remaining.
Jones calmly made all three free throws to give the Farmers a 53-49 lead. She finished with 12 points, including two timely 3-pointers in the first half to give Lewisville a 28-22 halftime lead.
“She put her senior pants on and said that I’m going to win it for my team,” Williams said. “She did that. It was really good.”
But even with Jones’ free throws, the game was far from over.
The Lady Farmers had just one field goal in the fourth quarter -- a layup by freshman Ar’Mya Amos-Horsley with 2:58 remaining -- for a 50-47 Lewisville lead.
However, Lewisville made the necessary plays down the stretch to pull out the victory. Dotson made two free throws with 10.6 seconds left to cap off a 24-point performance and then sealed the win for the Lady Farmers with her block of Dozier.
Dotson had her fingerprints all over this game.
After Guyer senior Mariah Watson scored four straight points in a span of 23 seconds to reduce Lewisville’s lead to 37-33 with 2:44 remaining in the third quarter, Dotson countered with a 3-point play and a mid-range jumper to restore the Lady Farmers’ double-digit lead.
“She brings everything for us,” Williams said of Dotson. “She is everywhere. Anywhere we need her, she is there to knock down a shot, to get a bucket, to guard their best player. We don’t win without her at all. So, we appreciate everything that she does for us.”
Lewisville (4-3) is on the right track in Williams’ second season at the helm. Williams was an assistant coach on DeSoto’s coaching staff when the Lady Eagles won the Class 6A state title during the 2020-21 season, but the Lady Farmers struggled to a 5-23 last season in her first year at Lewisville.
But after Tuesday’s victory, Lewisville is just one win shy of matching their win total from all of last year. The Lady Farmers went 2-2 at the Colleyville Heritage Tournament last week to finish as the consolation runner-up and opened the season with a 49-34 victory against Haltom on Nov. 4.
“In the tough, big moments, they showed up and rose to the occasion, just like they did today,” Williams said. “They have followed the scouting report and have listened. That’s been a huge difference this season.”
Lewisville is back in action next Tuesday at Keller. The game tips off at 11:30 a.m.
Farmers cage Wildcats: Lewisville outlasts Denton Guyer in home opener
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.