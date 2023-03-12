Lewisville bowling

The Lewisville bowling team is bound for the state tournament after capturing first place in the DFW Central Regional Tournament at USA Bowl in Dallas. Members of the Farmers bowling team are (front row, from left) Abel Castilleja, Dawson Byrd, Raul Castilleja Jr., coach Raul Castilleja Sr., (back row) Greg Hancock, Dylan Hollingsworth and Nate Hancock.

 Submitted photo

The message that Lewisville head boys bowling coach Raul Castilleja, Sr. had for his Farmers coming into the DFW Central Regional Tournament was to make the cut for the Texas High School Bowling Club state tournament.

Lewisville had come so close to accomplishing that feat over the past few years, but all the Farmers needed to do to qualify for state was to place in the top three of the team standings.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

