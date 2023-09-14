Rideshare.jpeg

GoZone on-demand rideshare from Denton County Transportation Authority completed two years of service on Sept. 7.

 Courtesy of Denton County Transportation Authority

As of early September, GoZone on-demand rideshare from Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) has completed two years of service, providing efficient and convenient transportation to thousands of riders every month.

Since launching in Sept. 2021, GoZone has become one of the most popular on-demand transit programs of its kind, with monthly ridership peaking at more than 77,000 rides in May 2023. As of mid-August, GoZone has completed more than 1.3 million rides. GoZone has helped to extend the reach of DCTA’s fixed-route bus and A-train lines, providing more transit coverage to the county than ever before and serving 1.3 million customers.


