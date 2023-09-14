As of early September, GoZone on-demand rideshare from Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) has completed two years of service, providing efficient and convenient transportation to thousands of riders every month.
Since launching in Sept. 2021, GoZone has become one of the most popular on-demand transit programs of its kind, with monthly ridership peaking at more than 77,000 rides in May 2023. As of mid-August, GoZone has completed more than 1.3 million rides. GoZone has helped to extend the reach of DCTA’s fixed-route bus and A-train lines, providing more transit coverage to the county than ever before and serving 1.3 million customers.
“In just two years, GoZone has greatly impacted the public transit landscape in Denton County by providing service that meets unique needs across our member cities,” said Paul Cristina, Chief Executive Officer at DCTA. “GoZone is delivering thousands of riders to where they need and want to go as a critical part of our suite of transit options, and DCTA is proud to be a national leader in integrating on-demand transit and fixed route network assets.”
DCTA added GoZone to its network to enhance the value of the agency’s service offerings to its member cities by providing effective services to areas that are hard to reach effectively with fixed-route buses due to lower population density or unpredictable ridership patterns.
Since being added in the zones where GoZone operates — Denton, Lewisville, and Highland Village — the service has expanded residents’ access to jobs within a 30-minute commute by almost 94%, according to data from DCTA. The service has also gotten more citizens out of cars and onto public transit, with about 50% of GoZone trips replacing rides previously served by private cars.
“GoZone continues to perform well above our expectations,” said Cristina. “Day to day wait times and availability exceed our high standards, and we are seeing nearly double the ridership in Lewisville than we had previously drawn with bus service there.”
According to DCTA, GoZone vehicle efficiency has improved since the program’s launch and its track record for safety remains strong.
On Sept. 7, DCTA celebrated GoZone’s second anniversary by having GoZone drivers hand out themed packages of mints to about 500 customers.
For more information about GoZone, please visit the DCTA GoZone website or the Via GoZone website. Community members are encouraged to follow DCTA on Twitter and Facebook for ongoing service updates and other information.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
