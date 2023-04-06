Denton County Transportation Authority’s GoZone Rideshare service has completed its one millionth ride, placing DCTA among top 25 demand-response service providers in the U.S.

The on-demand rideshare service began operating in Sept. 2021 and the milestone was celebrated with a ceremonial one-millionth ride, and "superstar" GoZone drivers were also honored at the Downtown Denton Transit Center during the event on Thursday, March 30.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

