Denton County Transportation Authority’s GoZone Rideshare service has completed its one millionth ride, placing DCTA among top 25 demand-response service providers in the U.S.
The on-demand rideshare service began operating in Sept. 2021 and the milestone was celebrated with a ceremonial one-millionth ride, and "superstar" GoZone drivers were also honored at the Downtown Denton Transit Center during the event on Thursday, March 30.
“The one-millionth completed ride for GoZone is a truly remarkable achievement and it represents an incredible amount of work our teams have accomplished in only 18 months,” said Paul A. Cristina, Chief Executive Officer of DCTA in a press release. “The strong success of GoZone has placed DCTA among the top 25 transit agencies in the United States supplying demand-response microtransit service, meaning DCTA is truly a national leader in this arena.”
The service's popularity is attributed to its fleet of dedicated minivans, which provide safe, economical, and efficient transportation options to residents in Denton, Lewisville, and Highland Village through a mobile app-based service.
The results were immediate, with more than 640,000 rides completed in its first year. Since then, demand has steadily increased as GoZone set a record with more than 75,000 rides completed in one month in March 2023, making it one of the most popular on-demand public transit services in the nation.
“For DCTA, reaching the milestone of one million completed rides for GoZone means our rideshare system is now one of the most widely used systems of its kind in the nation, and it makes DCTA a national leader in this new transit technology,” said David Magaña, Director of Marketing and Communications for Denton County Transportation Authority. “It also means we are able to more widely fulfill our goal of getting people where they want and need to go, in new and innovative ways. GoZone’s one millionth completed ride has opened opportunities for our riders, as it makes many more jobs and essential sites reachable for those who need access.”
GoZone has also proven to be a great way to connect to other modes of transit. According to a survey conducted in Spring 2022, more than a third of GoZone riders report using the service to connect with DCTA's other public transit modes.
The service has also achieved notable data points that indicate success toward its goal of expanding the community’s access to equitable public transportation in the most cost-effective way possible, by deploying easy-to-use technology.
Eighty percent of GoZone trips are to-and-from essential destinations such as grocery stores, healthcare, schools, workplaces, social services, or other transit hubs. Forty-two percent of GoZone customers report their annual income as less than $25,000, 44% identify as people of color, and 71% do not own a personal car. More than half of GoZone rides replace rides previously served by private vehicles, reducing 488 tons of CO2 annually.
“Even more gratifying for us is that GoZone is providing outstanding service to our customers, with more than 98-percent of riders giving us a five-star rating in the app,” said Cristina in a press release. “That really shows how much GoZone drivers care about providing good service, and how much our customers appreciate it.”
According to Javier Trilla, DCTA Assistant Vice President for IT and Innovation, GoZone has also made consistent improvements in operational quality in recent months, with great gains in the rate of rides completed, in numbers of people moved per hour, and in on-time performance.
“We’ve been working on improving GoZone performance benchmarks since launch and we’ve seen positive gains in every category,” Trilla said.
Honored as two of the top-rated drivers at GoZone, Duncan Engler and Lakeatha Rhoden received certificates of appreciation for outstanding customer service and for contributing toward the achievement of the one millionth completed ride during the event on March 30.
When it comes to future goals for GoZone, DCTA is using the customer trip data (pick-ups and drop-offs) from GoZone to analyze customer movement anonymously, giving them real information about the places that customers need to go.
“That could help us design future bus routes and potentially expand bus service as well as the zone boundaries for GoZone, meaning we could use that data to expand our service areas and customer base,” said Magaña.
To learn more about GoZone, visit https://www.dcta.net/getting-around/gozone-demand.
Get Lewisville Leader news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.