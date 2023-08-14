LaShundra Wilson is the new principal of Degan Elementary in Lewisville ISD. Wilson has been an assistant principal at Lewisville High School Killough since 2019 and was also assistant principal at Degan Elementary from 2016 to 2019.
Tell me about your favorite memory as a student in school.
My favorite memory as a student in school is hard to identify. I had so many great memories, but if I had to name one that has had a lasting impact on my life was being a part of the music program at my elementary school, W.W. Bushman. I began playing the violin in first grade with my amazing teacher, Mrs. Laman, who believed in us, hoped for us, and exposed us to a love of music which led us to experiences we never would have had or even imagined as inner-city students.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
Since I was a little girl, I always knew that I loved children and wanted to work with them. I used to play school with my teddy bears as a kid and always baby sat. I initially avoided the teaching profession in college, but after working with adults in post-secondary education after college, I realized how many adults were dealing with illiteracy. I felt compelled to make a difference sooner than later, and eventually went back to school to get my teacher certification, and began my journey as a third grade teacher. I have never looked back since then.
What is your favorite part about working for LISD?
My favorite part about working for LISD is the professional growth and development I have received working here. Having the opportunity to work on district committees, serve as a teacher leader, and ultimately a campus leader has truly shaped me. The learning opportunities in LISD are unmatched.
What are you most excited for when it comes to your new role?
I am most excited about the opportunity to serve a community that I have grown to love so much! Having served as the assistant principal here at Degan and then serving as the assistant principal at our feeder high school, I have been able to cultivate deep relationships with the families and the community. I can’t wait to strengthen those connections and impact our students in meaningful ways.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about creating a space in which all students, staff, and our families and communities feel that they belong. Prioritizing safety will foster an environment for students to flourish. I believe in our students and staff, and I know that they deserve the best educational environment.
Who or what inspires you?
What inspires me in this work is knowing that education is freedom. If I can ensure that students receive a quality education, they can use that knowledge to change their lives and ultimately change the world.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in North Texas?
My favorite place to spend time in North Texas is wherever my children are participating in their activities. As a mom of three children, one in college, one in high school, and one in middle school, my children and their love for sports and activities takes me all over the place. My favorite place is being there to support them.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I absolutely LOVE to roller skate! When I get a chance to put on my skates and hit the hardwood, I am in my happy place! I also love to go to brunch with my friends, and spend time with my family.
What kind of impact do you hope to make on your students?
I hope to be able to show my students that no matter where they come from, no matter what they may or may not have, no matter what background they come from, or whatever other barriers may be before them – they CAN be and do anything they want to be. I hope that my story can serve as an example to them daily that if I can do it, so can they!
I believe whole-heartedly in the students, staff, and community that is served by Degan Elementary. I want them to know that I welcome them as members of our community to be a part of the amazing things happening at Degan and that our doors are open to them. I value community partnerships and know that our students could use members of our community to rally around them to offer support. Degan Elementary is an amazing place where ALL students are well loved, deeply valued, highly educated, and empowered to change the world.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.