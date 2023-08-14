Lewisville profile 813.jpeg
Courtesy of Lewisville ISD

LaShundra Wilson is the new principal of Degan Elementary in Lewisville ISD. Wilson has been an assistant principal at Lewisville High School Killough since 2019 and was also assistant principal at Degan Elementary from 2016 to 2019.

Tell me about your favorite memory as a student in school.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

