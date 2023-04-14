Restoring an old tradition, DeLay Middle School recently held its relaunched 5K Fun Run & Walk and School Carnival to raise funds for the Harvester PTA. Over 200 participants from the DeLay and Lewisville ISD communities came together to raise over $2,000 to go towards campus initiatives and projects.
The 5K was originally thought up back in the summer of 2022 as the school was looking at their Year-At-A-Glance calendar. Teachers and faculty spoke on the 5K Fun Run & Walk and School Carnival, which was an annual event that DeLay Middle School did before COVID.
“We brought back an old 5K that we did before COVID and it was a big school fundraiser, grades benefit, clubs benefit, and our PTA also benefits. All of those people benefit in one event, which is pretty cool,” said Ashley Iwan, assistant principal at DeLay Middle School.
Iwan helped in bringing the event together, working with DeLay Middle School Principal Dr. Victor Jones and other faculty. During the event, the school gets to share a little bit about their story and parents, teachers, and students get to share their passion for fitness while enabling a positive interaction with people in the community.
The school is relaunching the Harvester PTA and this event helped benefit not only the PTA, but different grades, school clubs, and overall acted as a big school fundraiser.
“I think my favorite part about the process has been just seeing the community rally, and the campus rally to support the cause and just really turning it into the event that it is today,” said Lauren Chapin, Data Specialist at DeLay Middle School.
All of the teachers who had been teaching at DeLay Middle School before COVID were very excited to have the event return to campus. The school had a much bigger turnout of people registering to run in the event this year than the faculty had anticipated and it was bigger than any turnours in years past.
“All of the teachers who have been here before were super pumped about it,” said Holly Weston, 6th grade ELA teacher at DeLay Middle School. “Obviously, the kids had no idea and we started this by figuring out the route, figuring out what we wanted to bring back and what we might want to change for this upcoming year and then we put together our committee, our team and just made some decisions and here we are.”
For Joanna Gill, a 7th grade math teacher at DeLay Middle School, this was only her second time seeing the race since her first year teaching was when the pandemic hit.
“I had the privilege of seeing the last year of the 5K, that was my first year teaching here at DeLay, and the first year, we had about 30 students run,” Gill said. “I was looking at some old pictures, and now we have like 170 kids signed up to run, and community members. So, this is a super exciting moment to bring back the 5K again and seeing all the joy on the staff who have been here longer than five years and the kids getting hyped up about it, it’s amazing.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
