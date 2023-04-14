Restoring an old tradition, DeLay Middle School recently held its relaunched 5K Fun Run & Walk and School Carnival to raise funds for the Harvester PTA. Over 200 participants from the DeLay and Lewisville ISD communities came together to raise over $2,000 to go towards campus initiatives and projects.

The 5K was originally thought up back in the summer of 2022 as the school was looking at their Year-At-A-Glance calendar. Teachers and faculty spoke on the 5K Fun Run & Walk and School Carnival, which was an annual event that DeLay Middle School did before COVID.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

