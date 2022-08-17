Denton County 4-H celebrated its members on Saturday, August 13, at its annual Gold Star Banquet.

Along with 4-H members and their families in attendance, distinguished guests included Denton County Commissioner Bobbie J. Mitchell, Denton County Farm Bureau President Tommy Calvert, Denton County AgriLife Equine Committee President Mike Johnson, and members of the Denton County, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Advisory Board. Leadership Advisory Board members in attendance included: Mary Bridges, Lynda Harvey, Shirley Haisler, and Dianne Randolph.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments