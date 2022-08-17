Denton County 4-H celebrated its members on Saturday, August 13, at its annual Gold Star Banquet.
Along with 4-H members and their families in attendance, distinguished guests included Denton County Commissioner Bobbie J. Mitchell, Denton County Farm Bureau President Tommy Calvert, Denton County AgriLife Equine Committee President Mike Johnson, and members of the Denton County, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Advisory Board. Leadership Advisory Board members in attendance included: Mary Bridges, Lynda Harvey, Shirley Haisler, and Dianne Randolph.
Thirty-five 4-H members and 40 adult volunteers were recognized for all the work they do for the 4-H program. The major 4-H youth awards were given as follows:
Record Book Awards – Brayden Bland, Molly Beadle, Caleb Rivera, Brody Hurley, Jack Cooksey, Noah Rivera, Madie Holland, Cal Kervin, Blakely Bland, Briar Bannahan, Campbell Real, Bryce Borchardt, Erik Dieterich, Cade Scott, Lila Griffith, Joshua Hayes, Katy Throneberry, Stockton James, Hannah Davis, and Ty Talley.
Rising Star Award – Molly Beadle, Caleb Rivera, and McKinnley Rupp
Club Superstar Award – Joshua Hayes and Isabel Lester
Presidential Service Awards – Erik Dieterich, Lilia Griffith, Madie Holland, and Molly Beadle
Farm Bureau Citizenship Award – Hannah Davis and Grace Real
The Danforth “I Dare You” Award – Stockton James
Al Petty Scholarship – Erik Dieterich
Bronze Star Award – Brayden Bland and Molly Beadle
Silver Star Award – Briar Bannahan and Campbell Real
Gold Star Award – Bryce Borchardt and Joshua Hayes
Club of Excellence Award – Argyle 4-H
The following Project and Club Leaders, as well as Parent Leader Association officers, were recognized.
Parent Leader Association Officers: Emily Holt, Debbie Nobles, Sue Real, Nikkie Martin, and Ed Nobles.
Club & Project Leaders: Pascha Tieszen, Daryl Real, Michael Auvenshine, Leslie Auvenshine, Travis Bland, Sheree Cooksey, Benjamin Talley, Nancy Wiley, Lindsey Utter, Tina Dieterich, Brenda James, John Mathney, Mark Dieterich, George Jewett, Karen Mayfield, Erin Tran, Jordan Rivera, Eloise Kuehnert, Christian Dieterich, Bradley McBride, Beverly Hayes, Jayme Kiraly, Tonya Sylvester, Mary Bridges, Dana Braack, Tracy McCarty, Jayme Wright, Nicole Gregory, Yvonne Berry, Jill Beadle, and Stephanie Throneberry.
