Pizza Cook-off.jpeg

The first Denton County Mayoral Pizza Cook-off took place last year on July 29, with Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore, Flower Mound Mayor Derek France, and former Highland Village Mayor Charlotte Wilcox participating.

 Courtesy of Greg Tierney

Denton County mayors are vying for the best pizza creation while raising money for charities during the second Denton County Mayoral Pizza Cook-off set for Aug. 23.

Each participating mayor will be given pizza dough with cheese already on it, and the mayors’ job is to create a pizza that ‘wows’ the judges with the toppings of their choice. Mayors will submit their pizza concept and toppings to Motor City Pizza two days prior to the event. The day of, each mayor will have a pizza-making station set up with dough and all requested toppings.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

