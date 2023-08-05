The first Denton County Mayoral Pizza Cook-off took place last year on July 29, with Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore, Flower Mound Mayor Derek France, and former Highland Village Mayor Charlotte Wilcox participating.
Denton County mayors are vying for the best pizza creation while raising money for charities during the second Denton County Mayoral Pizza Cook-off set for Aug. 23.
Each participating mayor will be given pizza dough with cheese already on it, and the mayors’ job is to create a pizza that ‘wows’ the judges with the toppings of their choice. Mayors will submit their pizza concept and toppings to Motor City Pizza two days prior to the event. The day of, each mayor will have a pizza-making station set up with dough and all requested toppings.
“I am very excited that we have been able to grow this event the way that we have,” said Motor City Pizza owner Greg Tierney. “It really is a great time. The mayors all seem to get into it, and they get very competitive. It really is a fun spirited competition”
Pizza production is from 4:45-5 p.m. on Aug. 23, with judging scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m. Motor City Pizza staff will handle the cooking of the pizzas.
Judging is based on four categories — appearance, execution, taste/flavor and overall product/package. Each category will be judged with a score from 1 to 10, and the maximum score per judge will be 40 points.
The assembled group of judges thus far includes Sarah Blaskovitch, lead food writer for the Dallas Morning News; Nick Reynolds, food writer for the Dallas Observer; Caroline Vandergriff, reporter for CBS 11; Randy James, radio personality for Lone Star 92.5; Denton County Judge Andy Eads; Charlotte Wilcox, reigning pizza champ and former mayor of Highland Village; and Jay Marks, realtor and founder of Foodie Fridays.
Judging will take place on stage at the event center located next door to Motor City Pizza in Lewisville, and judges will not know which pizza belongs to which mayor.
Mayors from the following cities are currently signed up to participate in the pizza cook-off: Lewisville, Flower Mound, Highland Village, Denton, Corinth, The Colony, Lake Dallas, Hickory Creek and Shady Shores.
Before the event, mayors from each city will select a charity to compete for, and the score for fundraising will be 1% of the money raised, with a maximum of 40 points. For example, if a mayor raises $4,000 for a charity, a 40 point score from the fundraising will be added to the judges' scores.
All fundraising totals will be turned in by 5:30 p.m. the night of the event.
“Of course, with more mayors, there are more charities that will receive the benefits from the event,” Tierney said. “This year there are 10 mayors, so 10 charities will benefit. I set a goal for each mayor to raise $4,000 for their charity. So after all pizzas are baked and judged, there should be $40,000 raised to benefit Denton County nonprofits.”
The event is open to the public and will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Motor City Pizza in Lewisville.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
