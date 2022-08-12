What started out as a crowdsourcing campaign to help one senior citizen obtain a fan inadvertently evolved into a social media movement in Denton County.
It all started when Winston Edmondson, a Lake Dallas police officer who resides in Lewisville, was dispatched to a call involving a raccoon dwelling in a 95-year-old Lake Dallas resident's attic. After scaring the raccoon away, he did what he refers to as "follow-through policing."
“Any time we get called out for any type of 911 call, at the time, things are frantic,” he said. “What I try to do is go back and visit with folks that I’ve dealt with (…) a week or two later when things calm down just to see how things are going.”
During his follow-through, Edmondson noticed that the resident, whose name was not disclosed but goes by the moniker "Aunt Jackie," did not have ample defense for Texas's unrelenting summer heat.
So he tried to buy Aunt Jackie a specific fan model, only to realize that it was out-of-stock at nearby retailers.
That's when Edmondson took to Facebook to ask his friends if they could help him procure the fan. The crowdsourcing was a success in helping Aunt Jackie, and this success helped ensure that others like her would also be recipients.
“Another lady [Flower Mound realtor Kimberly Windle], who [saw] that post, sent me four remote control fans, and these aren’t cheap fans,” Edmondson said, adding that other seniors were since given fans after Aunt Jackie.
“It kind of really makes me see the benefit of social media. Kindness is contagious, you know?"
While the fan drive does not have an official name or organization at its helm, Edmondson said the initiative is organically taking shape and expanding thanks to Denton County residents' generosity. With more people reaching out to him with queries about helping the cause, he said he could see the movement benefiting more than just seniors and giving recipients space heaters in the event a winter cold snap akin to when something like Winter Storm Uri hits.
“Money’s tight for a lot of people, so for folks to spend their own money without being asked meant a lot to me and kind of restored my faith in humanity in a lot of ways,” he said.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
