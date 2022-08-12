Winston Edmondson

From left to right: Elaine Salvino-Piacente and Lake Dallas police officer Winston Edmondson

 Courtesy of Elaine Salvino-Piacente

What started out as a crowdsourcing campaign to help one senior citizen obtain a fan inadvertently evolved into a social media movement in Denton County. 

It all started when Winston Edmondson, a Lake Dallas police officer who resides in Lewisville, was dispatched to a call involving a raccoon dwelling in a 95-year-old Lake Dallas resident's attic. After scaring the raccoon away, he did what he refers to as "follow-through policing." 

Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments