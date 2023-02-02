Screen Shot 2023-02-02 at 1.02.32 PM.png

The Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) announces the arrival of four key leaders for the agency, filling important positions as the agency remains on track toward a successful 2023 and beyond.

Maurice Bell has joined the organization as Chief Operating Officer, and Sherrelle Evans-Jones is now on board as Chief Financial Officer. In addition, DCTA has brought on Bracey Goodwin IV as Director of Safety and Compliance, as well as David Magaña to serve as Director of Marketing and Communications.

