DCTA new CEO

The Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) Board of Directors has appointed Paul Cristina as the agency’s new President and chief executive officer (CEO).

Cristina’s appointment follows a nearly six-month nationwide search led by Gregg Moser of Krauthamer & Associates, LLC, a recognized expert in placement of executive transit leaders across the country. The Board shortlisted and interviewed five candidates. Three finalists were extensively interviewed in-person following a tour of the entire system. Ultimately, the Board selected Cristina based on his demonstrated aptitude in leading the agency as Interim CEO since March 15, 2022.

