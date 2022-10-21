Brayden Kennedy

Flower Mound senior Brayden Kennedy, right, won the District 6-6A cross country title in a time of 15:30.7 at North Lakes Park in Denton on Oct. 15.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

When Flower Mound senior Brayden Kennedy approached the finish line at last week’s District 6-6A cross country meet, he had a flashback.

Kennedy and Coppell senior Andrew Mullen were involved in neck-and-neck battle as they ran the final 400 meters of the race. It was almost the exact same scenario that happened at this past spring’s district track and field meet.

