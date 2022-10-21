When Flower Mound senior Brayden Kennedy approached the finish line at last week’s District 6-6A cross country meet, he had a flashback.
Kennedy and Coppell senior Andrew Mullen were involved in neck-and-neck battle as they ran the final 400 meters of the race. It was almost the exact same scenario that happened at this past spring’s district track and field meet.
With only the top four finishers in the boys’ 3,200-meter run qualifying for area, Mullen used a late surge to beat Kennedy in a photo finish. Mullen finished in fourth place in a time of 9:41.79, besting Kennedy (9:41.99) by two-tenths of a second. Kennedy also missed out on an area berth in the 1,600 after he finished in seventh place.
But it was his performance in the 3,200 that left him feeling stunned.
“I was disappointed with my two-mile race,” Kennedy said. “For some reason, I couldn't get the hang of it that day.”
Given how well Kennedy had performed in that event, Flower Mound head coach Andrew Cook was also surprised to watch Kennedy’s season end abruptly.
"I think he was setting himself up well for success, but for whatever reason, it didn't click that day,” Cook said. “Sometimes that happens. After that, he changed just a little bit. He wanted to do whatever he could this summer and fall to make sure that didn't happen again. But yeah, he was very upset."
There wasn’t much that was said following the race, but Cook and Kennedy both agreed that Kennedy had to run on a consistent basis during the summer to avoid a similar outcome in the fall cross country season.
And Kennedy ran, and then he ran some more. He ran long distances just about every day in the summer and there were times when he would pick up the pace during the last two or three miles of a workout to work on his finishes to a race.
And more times than not, Kennedy would run alongside his Flower Mound teammates, including senior Conrad Trezza and junior Owen Cole.
“It didn't matter if it was hot or his teammates weren't feeling it that day, but Brayden was always doing what was best for him,” Cook said. “He wanted to make sure that he was successful. I felt like this year, he made no excuses and was doing the work that he needed to do to get things done each and every day. I think having that consistency every day has made a big difference.”
And Kennedy has been consistent as they come this season. In the first meet, he ran to fifth place at the Southlake Carroll 3,200 Open. He’s placed in the top 10 in at least five meets. At the Nike South Invitational on Oct. 1, Kennedy became the school record holder by posting the top time in program history, placing fifth in 15:15.2.
But Kennedy’s best performance still awaited him.
When he approached the final 400 meters of the 6-6A meet, Kennedy and Mullen were in a neck-and-neck battle for first place. Kennedy heard the voices of his supporters telling him to push harder, including his head coach.
“I wanted him to take the lead earlier in the race, but they're the ones running that race,” Cook said. “I just trust Brayden's instincts. He kicked it in the last 400 meters.”
Kennedy was just happy to win the race on a day when the high temperature reached 94 degrees. He posted a winning time of 15:30.7. Mullen finished second in 15:42.
“I thought it was good,” he said. “We went out pretty fast and just finished strong the last 400 yards. The conditions weren't the best but everyone had to deal with the wind and the heat. It's what you've got to do."
Not only was Kennedy excited for himself, but also for his Jaguar teammates. Flower Mound finished in second place to earn one of three automatic berths into this Monday’s Region I-6A meet in Lubbock. Cole and Trezza placed 11th and 12th, respectively, and junior Avinash Patel also placed in the top 20.
“I'm proud of some of our younger guys because they really figured it out this season and getting big PRs like every race,” Kennedy said. “It's nice seeing them step up, and me, Owen and Conrad leading the way. We’re a really close group.”
Flower Mound will look to carry over that momentum into the regional meet, where the Jaguars will look to place in the top four and earn an automatic berth into the state meet for the first time since 2019. That year, Flower Mound finished third in Class 6A.
Kennedy is in search of a third straight individual berth into the state meet. He placed 44th in 6A last year and 13th two years ago as a sophomore.
“Our main goal is to make it to state,” he said. “We're really motivated to do that.”
Kennedy’s running career won’t end after this school year, as he has already committed to running for Belmont University.
"The campus was great,” Kennedy said. “The group of guys there are really great, and one my high school teammates, Jake Ricks, runs there. That was probably the best part. When I was a sophomore, he was a senior. Now he's a sophomore there, and it will be great to run with him again."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.