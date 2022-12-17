Lewisville junior Jaydan Hardy can be considered the ultimate Swiss army knife.
Whether it’s a long punt return, a run for a gain on a trick play, a pass reception or a tackle on defense, Hardy plays a variety of roles for the Farmers.
Hardy had a 54-yard punt return that set up a touchdown in Lewisville’s 10-0 victory against Arlington Martin in the area round of the Class 6A Division I playoffs. In Lewisville’s 43-18 victory against Allen in bi-district, he had a touchdown reception, an interception and completed a pass for a fourth-down conversion.
Hardy’s ability to make big plays in all three phases fueled Lewisville’s run to its first outright district title since 2001 and to an appearance in the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time since 1996.
Other coaches in the area took notice of Hardy’s all-around play and recently named him the co-most valuable player of District 6-6A, along with Coppell senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw. Hardy has 24 scholarship offers and is tabbed as a four-star prospect by 247Sports.com.
In this week’s Star-Local Media student-athlete profile, Hardy chats about being named the co-MVP of 6-6A, people that have helped him to become the player that he is today and being part of Lewisville’s run to the fourth round of the playoffs.
SLM: Congrats on a great season and being named the co-MVP of District 6-6A. What does that award mean to you?
JH: I wasn’t really focused on getting co-district MVP. It was a good feeling getting that award and that they think highly of me. I wasn’t really aiming for it, but it was a really good accomplishment.
SLM: You play a variety of roles for Lewisville. What were your expectations coming into this season?
JH: I expected a bigger role for myself. I wanted to take a big step for this team. I feel like that I could provide a lot for the team on offense, defense and special teams, wherever I could have a chance to make a play. That’s what my coaches helped me to do.
On the kicking team I am the holder, and we do a bunch of trick plays off of that. The ball is in my hands and we can surprise some teams. It’s a big role that I had, just being able to be a key factor on many of our fourth downs and to continue drives. Having me at receiving and being able to create big plays is a big part for what they have me do.
SLM: Who are people that helped you along the way to become the player that you are today?
JH: My dad. My coaches growing up, in little league and in high school. They took time out of their day and away from their families to help me be a better young man. I can’t thank them enough.
SLM: You mentioned that you played spring football for national power IMG Academy for six months. How can you describe that experience?
JH: It was a different experience getting to play with people from around the country. Being able to get to showcase my talents versus the best day in and day out and being able to work on my craft with some of the best out there pushed me to the best of my abilities. It was an experience that I brought back home and it allowed me to have the success that I did this year.
SLM: One of the more memorable plays for you this season was a 54-yard punt return in Lewisville’s 10-0 win against Arlington Martin in the area round of the playoffs. What do you remember about that play?
JH: They faked a punt the previous time. We just wanted to make them punt it. I wasn’t guarding anybody, so I dropped back and he shanked the punt. I got the ball, cut back in the middle of the field.
After seeing the hype on the sideline, we were pumped because we hadn’t moved the ball on offense. It was one of the first big plays in the game. The momentum shifted. Our offense was ready to put points on the board and our defense was ready to finish the game. It was a play that we needed at the time.
SLM: How fun were the three playoff wins?
JH: We balled out. That’s what we try to do week in and week out. It was the most fun that I’ve had playing high school football.
SLM: Lewisville’s defense held opponents to an average of 13.3 points per game. What made the Farmers’ defense so dynamic?
JH: Our effort and our preparation. We trusted the guys next to us. We loved each other. We play with a different kind of bond. We play with that chip on our shoulder. We finish our play for the guys next to us. That’s the mentality of our defense.
We have a thing called “code black.” If the offense turns over the ball, we hardly gave up any points off turnovers. That’s something that we took pride in. Even if they had the ball on the 1-yard line, we would still go out there and fight. Our defense fights no matter the circumstance.
