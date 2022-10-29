PLANO – When Lewisville head football coach Michael Odle was hired to his current position in April 2017, he took over a struggling program that hadn't put together a winning season since 2007. But more than winning, Odle’s mission was to help the players to improve the same way that Lewisville’s coaching staff helped him 26 years ago.
Lewisville struggled to a 2-8 record in Odle’s first season as Farmers head coach, but it’s been all uphill ever since with the team posting five straight winning seasons. All of the success has paid off with the Farmers making their first regional quarterfinal appearance since 1996.
On Friday, Odle’s tenure at Lewisville reached new heights.
Behind three rushing touchdowns from junior quarterback Ethan Terrell and a 10-yard fumble return for a score by senior Cameren Jenkins, the Farmers defeated Plano East, 38-14, at Tom Kimbrough Stadium to capture their first outright district championship since 2001.
Moments after Lewisville finished shaking hands with East, Odle spoke to the Farmers in the team huddle about the accomplishment.
“This is the result of the hard work that you guys have put in for the last however many years to your dedication of Farmer pride,” he said. “2022 district champions.”
Final: Lewisville 38, Plano East 14Farmers get 3 TDs by Ethan Terrell. First district for Lewisville since 2001
With 21 years passing since the last time that Lewisville won an outright district championship, it was only fitting that it would take a little longer than expected to win it.
Players came out for pregame warm-ups, but less than 20 minutes before the contest was slated to kick off, a lightning delay forced the two teams to stay in their respective locker rooms. There were three separate 30-minute weather delays.
But the Farmers remained a focused team.
“They were fired up in the locker room,” Odle said. “I had no worries, whether we would come out at 8 o’clock, 9 o’clock, 10 o’clock. We were ready to go.”
The game finally kicked off at 8:41 p.m. – more than an hour-and-a-half later than the originally scheduled start time – and Lewisville (8-1 overall, 6-0 district) was ready to go.
After the Farmer defense forced a three-and-out to begin the contest, Lewisville turned to its rushing attack to get the job done. The Farmers attempted just five passes on the night, but their running game was very effective in the game.
The duo of Terrell and senior running back Phillip Patterson helped to set the tone on what was a wet field. Patterson rushed for 31 of his 69 yards on Lewisville’s opening drive. Terrell capped it off with a 21-yard burst for a 7-0 Farmers lead with 6:08 remaining in the first quarter.
“My linemen made big holes to where I didn’t have to do anything,” Terrell said. “It came to where I just come through and score.”
It was the start of a big night for Terrell. He had just six rushing attempts in the game, but three went for touchdowns. Terrell went for 108 yards and averaged 18 yards per carry.
“We knew that we were going to have a chance tonight with his legs given this weather,” Odle said. “He did it. He showed up. He was patient with his legs when he needed to be. He was explosive when he needed to be and showed his speed at the end.”
The Farmer defense also found the end zone on Friday.
Patterson lost a fumble inside East territory later in the first quarter. But on the very next play, the Panthers coughed up a turnover of their own. Jenkins scooped up the ball and returned 10 yards for a touchdown. Senior Jaydan Hardy ran in the two-point conversion to increase Lewisville’s lead to 15-0 with 3:35 remaining in the first quarter.
“We play hard, we fly to the football,” Odle said. “Obviously, the conditions were tough to handle for a game of football, but I’m a firm believer in creating your own luck. The ball was there and we scooped it.”
Senior Freddy Joya booted a 34-yard field goal in the second quarter, and Lewisville took an 18-0 halftime lead.
Terrell had two more rushing touchdowns in the third quarter on runs of 53 and 14 yards before turning over the quarterback duties to sophomore Zephen Walker, who had a 1-yard rushing TD with 3:22 remaining in the ballgame for a 38-0 Farmers lead.
East moved the ball well at times but dropped passes, penalties, mishandled snaps and high snaps killed the Panthers’ momentum.
A bright spot for East on Friday night was the rushing of junior Jaylon Hatcher and senior Elijah Prince, who combined for 221 rushing yards. Hatcher broke a 52-yard run midway through the third quarter to move the ball inside the Lewisville 10-yard line.
Although East (3-6, 0-6) was unable to generate points on that drive, including a penalty that took away a rushing touchdown, the Panthers finally got on the board in the fourth quarter.
Prince ended Lewisville’s shut-out bid with a 68-yard burst with 2:15 remaining in the ballgame, then added a 10-yard run with 16 seconds to go.
Prince finished with 97 yards on eight carries. Hatcher went for 124 yards on 25 totes.
