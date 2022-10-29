Ethan Terrell

Lewisville junior quarterback Ethan Terrell had three rushing touchdowns in Friday’s 38-14 win against Plano East at Tom Kimbrough Stadium.

 Photo courtesy of Dan Brown / TXActionPhoto.com

PLANO – When Lewisville head football coach Michael Odle was hired to his current position in April 2017, he took over a struggling program that hadn't put together a winning season since 2007. But more than winning, Odle’s mission was to help the players to improve the same way that Lewisville’s coaching staff helped him 26 years ago.

Lewisville struggled to a 2-8 record in Odle’s first season as Farmers head coach, but it’s been all uphill ever since with the team posting five straight winning seasons. All of the success has paid off with the Farmers making their first regional quarterfinal appearance since 1996.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

