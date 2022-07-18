The Thrive Leadership Conference provides three days of professional development for Lewisville ISD leaders.
Marcus High School was once again filled this week as district and campus administrators attended the annual Thrive Leadership Conference, aimed to equip Lewisville ISD leaders with the tools they need to learn, lead and thrive during the upcoming school year through three days of professional development.
Keynote speaker Scott Deming opened the conference with a speech based on his book “Powered by Purpose,” which centers on developing core values to reconnect to your purpose and find success in life. Deming discussed the need for empathy in order to understand the roles of others, the power of an organization’s culture and practical skills for problem-solving by engaging core values.
“We already have the tools to address the challenges we face,” he said to the group, “we just have to use them.”
Superintendent Lori Rapp built on these themes in her opening presentation, where she explored the strengths and struggles she witnessed during her first 100 days as superintendent as well as personal examples of leadership throughout her tenure at Lewisville ISD. She emphasized the importance of community engagement, one of LISD’s four cornerstones, which is fostered by the connection, communication and culture within our district.
“What has the power to set us apart and help us navigate the challenges we face is how well we build community,” she said. “Learning happens when you have good relationships.”
Rapp also introduced Lewisville ISD’s theme for the 2022-23 school year: ONE LISD.
“LISD is united and connected as one,” she said.
Rapp explained the role of community engagement to bring together the 50,000 students and 6,500 staff members that make up LISD, and outlined her plans to focus on that engagement throughout the 2022-23 school year. Conference attendees sported the ONE LISD message on t-shirts, and district social media pages.
Throughout the next few days, leaders attended sessions on communication techniques, curriculum and instruction strategies, technology updates, safety and security procedures and more. They had a chance to learn from each other as well as various speakers from across the district, focused on equipping administrators for the tools they need before staff and students return.
“Our district leaders truly thrived at this conference,” said Shawna Miller, LISD’s chief of staff. “They were able to learn and have a little bit of fun. I’m excited to see them lead this year.”
