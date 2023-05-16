Lewisville City Council met on Monday, May 15 to discuss the possibility of adding a ceremonial name to the west segment of Main Street Bridge to Fighting Farmers Way.

There are several reasons staff is looking to have a ceremonial name for the bridge including to identify community pride after the loss of the water lower last year. If the bridge renaming follows through, TxDOT will provide directional signs and the city will have the ability to add the street name to the bridge.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

