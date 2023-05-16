The aesthetic package for a mural, which will be painted on the side of Main Street Bridge, was approved to have a ceremonial name change to Fighting Farmers Way during Lewisville City Council’s meeting on Monday, May 15.
The aesthetic package for a mural, which will be painted on the side of Main Street Bridge, was approved to have a ceremonial name change to Fighting Farmers Way during Lewisville City Council’s meeting on Monday, May 15.
Courtesy of the city of Lewisville
Example Main Street signage provided by TxDOT that people will see when exiting.
Courtesy of TxDOT
Example of street name blade options that will be placed on all of Main Street, west of the center of the bridge all the way to Flower Mound city limits.
Lewisville City Council met on Monday, May 15 to discuss the possibility of adding a ceremonial name to the west segment of Main Street Bridge to Fighting Farmers Way.
There are several reasons staff is looking to have a ceremonial name for the bridge including to identify community pride after the loss of the water lower last year. If the bridge renaming follows through, TxDOT will provide directional signs and the city will have the ability to add the street name to the bridge.
There are two examples of lettering that the city could pursue for the bridge, which include bolted on metal lettering or embossed lettering. The estimated cost for the lettering would be $21,500 or $22,000, respectively.
The city is also looking to include murals on the bridge once the ceremonial name change follows through. Staff originally wanted to include the words “Fighting Farmers” in the mural, but according to TxDOT, there cannot be any other words except for the city itself. The designed mural includes the old water tower, the Lewisville High School Fighting Farmer logo, and the band.
In order for the city to have a ceremonial name change, staff must first hold a public hearing and have an ordinance adopted to change the name of the west side of the bridge. Since this renaming would affect no parcel addresses, no written notice is required to individual property owners.
The street name change west of the bridge would only be ceremonial because other than the signage provided by TxDOT and the bridge face with the lettering and mural, the West Main Street name will remain. This will ensure that there is minimal driver, delivery, and emergency service confusion.
In addition to changing the name of the west segment of Main Street Bridge to Fighting Farmers Way, staff is also looking at the possibility of street name blade changes for all of Main Street, west of the center of the bridge all the way to Flower Mound city limits. Street blades are aluminum signage often seen at traffic lights or stop signs containing either a street name or number address.
If staff were to move forward with the street name blade changes, there are 29 street blades mounted on traffic signal mast arms and six small street blades mounted above stop signs. The mast arm street blades would cost $597 each and the stop sign street blades would cost $93 each for a total of $17,871.
Council decided to move forward on naming the west segment of Main Street Bridge to Fighting Farmers Way, as well as making street blade changes. Council also decided to go with the embossed bridge lettering.
Get Lewisville Leader news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.