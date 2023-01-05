Nack Development is undertaking its first building in Old Town Lewisville, which will be a three-story, multi-use building that is roughly 25,000 square feet.

The building, on the corner of Main Street and Charles Street, will offer a variety of commercial uses to Lewisville residents including restaurants, retail, office, salon space, and more.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments