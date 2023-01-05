Nack Development is undertaking its first building in Old Town Lewisville, which will be a three-story, multi-use building that is roughly 25,000 square feet.
The building, on the corner of Main Street and Charles Street, will offer a variety of commercial uses to Lewisville residents including restaurants, retail, office, salon space, and more.
“It’s going to help bring people down (to Old Town Lewisville),” said Donny Churchman, Chief Executive Officer of Nack Development. “The businesses down there need feet, need people to help them survive and then thrive and this project will help do that by bringing folks down there to work during the daytime and office job opportunities and then just providing them with more opportunities to shop and dine and leisure.”
The property has already been demoed and graded and construction crews are getting ready to drill for piers, which will be a part of the foundation. The actual foundation is slated to be poured sometime in February.
The entire project is slated to be completed in late fall of 2023.
While this is Nack Development’s first project in Old Town Lewisville, it certainly isn’t their last, Churchman said.
“We own an acre at Kealy and Church,” he said. “That's a vacant parcel of land right there that we will be developing. We don't know when based off of what the economy is doing with interest rates and inflation, but when we come to a downtown, we make the downtown our project as opposed to just a building, so we'll be doing multiple projects in downtown Lewisville.”
For the acre on Kealy Street and Church Street, Churchman said Nack Development is looking at constructing a mixed-use building of commercial and residential, but nothing is set in stone yet.
“We focus on revitalizing downtowns and we look forward to bringing the vibrancy to Old Town Lewisville,” he said.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
