Mya Dotson Lewisville

Lewisville senior Mya Dotson averaged 18 points, nine rebounds and five steals per game.

The Lewisville girls basketball team is enjoying a turnaround season.

After the Farmers finished with just five wins all of last season, Lewisville is 8-5 in Catherine Williams’ second season as head coach. Williams came to Lewisville in 2021 after serving as an assistant at DeSoto during its run to the first of back-to-back Class 6A state championship wins.

