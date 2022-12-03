The Lewisville girls basketball team is enjoying a turnaround season.
After the Farmers finished with just five wins all of last season, Lewisville is 8-5 in Catherine Williams’ second season as head coach. Williams came to Lewisville in 2021 after serving as an assistant at DeSoto during its run to the first of back-to-back Class 6A state championship wins.
The play of senior forward Mya Dotson is a big reason why the Farmers are three games over .500 with the start of District 6-6A play looming. Whether it’s scoring, rebounding, blocking shots or forcing a steal, she has stepped up in crucial situations during games for the Farmers.
Dotson is a candidate for a double-double every game. In averaging 18 points, five steals and nine rebounds per game, she has scored at least 20 points in five games and has four double-doubles on the season.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Dotson chats about Lewisville’s turnaround season, her scoring production and reveals one thing that people might not know about her.
SLM: Lewisville already has eight wins after winning just five games all of last season. What has been keying the turnaround for the Fighting Farmers?
MD: As a team, we’re new to each other. We have a lot of new people that are freshmen and sophomores. We’re all new playing together, except for four of us. I feel like we’ve done a good job of getting close with each other and building good team chemistry in such a short amount of time. I think that is what is helping us to perform well.
SLM: You averaged 18 points, nine rebounds and five steals in the first 10 games. What has been clicking for you?
MD: My freshman year, we had older girls on our team and we were doing really well. Last year for me, we weren’t doing as well. Over the summer, it just kind of hit me that I was holding back and I could do more. Over the summer, I got my confidence up and I just have a mindset now to where I am a good basketball player and can get things done. Now I’m more confident with my shooting and more aggressive and wanting to score.
SLM: What did you expect your role to be coming into this season?
MD: Ever since coach (Catherine Williams) has gotten here, she said that I have been the foundation of the team – just that person to hold everybody up and be the main support of everything. She’s always built my confidence to be the person to lead our team to victory and has told me that my role is to play basketball and lead the team, even though we are young.
SLM: You have a knack for making plays in big moments. In Lewisville’s 57-52 victory against Denton Guyer on Nov. 15, you poured in 23 points and 13 rebounds and blocked a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to secure the victory. What is it about making big plays in big moments that excites you?
MD: It’s the adrenaline rush and seeing how my teammates were encouraging me and how we all just get hyped up and excited for each other. It’s done a lot for us as a team. I feel like we need those moments. For as hyped up as we are, we need to bring our energy because energy is a really big thing for us as a team. It helps everyone’s confidence, not just mine. In those big moments, the atmosphere, especially with all of the rowdy crowd and the parents, the adrenaline rush feels good.
SLM: Catherine Williams is in her second season as Lewisville head coach after previously serving as an assistant coach at DeSoto. How much is she trying to build the same culture that helped to lead DeSoto to a state championship in 2021 to Lewisville?
MD: She’s a winner. She’s not used to any losses. Even though the program changed so much, it was a big change for her, coming from an assistant coach to a head coach. It’s a big chance for us, too. She does a good job of keeping everything calm and together, because she’s under a lot of stress, too. She’s doing a good job of figuring out what we need to work on. She spends a lot of extra time figuring out what we can improve on. She wants to build us up to be a good team that we can be. She wants to bring back the name for us and get us back to the playoffs.
SLM: How would you describe the chemistry that you have with fellow varsity returners Aaliyah Scott, Kianna Jones and Maria Rush?
MD: All four of us are very close. We’ve always been good friends but we really never hung together outside of school. We do a lot of things outside of school now. We all have each other’s backs because we are the four main people. We’ve built a great bond. We go everywhere together and that helps us a lot on the court.
SLM: What is something that people don’t know about you?
MD: Everybody knows that I like smoothies. I do, though, want to be a dental hygienist. I’m going to go to college and get all of my credits and study to be in dental hygiene.
