Dr. Isela Russell is a third-grade Spanish Immersion program teacher at Wellington Elementary in Lewisville ISD, where she has taught for the past four years of her 20-year education career. Prior to that, she was an instructional specialist/data coach and math teacher, because math has a special place in her life.

Now, she is a Texas Elementary Teacher of the Year finalist.


