Early voting results provided by Dallas and Denton counties as of 7 p.m. Saturday indicate leads for Patrick Kelly in Lewisville’s Place 6 City Council election.

Patrick Kelly has a total 1,499 (74%) votes, and Tom Cottrell has 538 (26%) votes.

