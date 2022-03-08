Lewisville ISD Elementary Science facilitators have partnered with TECC West’s horticulture program to bring home-grown hands-on learning to LISD classrooms.
The department, responsible for the development of science curriculum for all of the district’s elementary schools, saw an opportunity to grow the relationship between the career center and elementary learners. Plants have been a mainstay of elementary science classrooms across LISD but were typically sourced from big box stores.
“I saw that we were buying plants from Lowe’s or Home Depot,” explained learning facilitator Lori Klimek. “When I found out about TECC West’s horticulture group, I called to talk to the principal [Justin Gilbreath] to see if we could coordinate.”
The idea took root and Keigan Kilgore, who heads up the horticulture program at TECC West, and her students began the process of preparing hundreds of cacti, aloe vera, tomato and flowering plants for 39 campuses.
“This partnership has been a fun challenge for our class,” said Kilgore. “They got very, very good hands-on experience.”
She also emphasized the importance of managing greenhouse space as horticulture students prepare for the annual plant sale, scheduled for April 9.
Both Kilgore and Klimek praised the partnership between TECC West and Elementary Science, while also offering their thoughts on how fruitful the educational experience will be for students.
“[This partnership] means the world,” said Klimek, “We want the kids to understand how the world works in all kinds of capacities, including growing plants and growing their own food. But, understanding that it takes a village to help them learn, and that it’s about more than just a plant.”
The mission of the Career and Technical Education (CTE) department in the Lewisville Independent School District is to provide a quality educational program that enables all individuals to achieve their fullest potential in the pursuit of high-skill employment and advanced education. Check out the CTE website or visit Best Schools in Texas for more information about joining the Lewisville ISD family.
