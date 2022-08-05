In its Monday meeting, the Lewisville City Council approved an early termination of a concession contract between the city and Lewisville Fishing Barge.
While the contract was originally slated to expire in April 2025, city documents cited a November 2021 inspection by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers wherein officials ordered an evacuation “due to unsafe conditions.” The barge has remained closed to the public ever since, prompting its owners to announce its closure in April.
“The fishing barge has represented to the city that it lacks the funds to make the necessary repairs to the premises and has requested an early termination of the concession agreement,” council documents said.
To remain in good legal standing and salvage the contract, the barge would be required to repair its breakwater system and remedy damage to its flotation devices, among other things.
Jeremy Booker, a building and property inspector for the city of Lewisville, told council that due to being constructed nearly 70 years ago without ample repairs, the barge “has surpassed its life cycle.” Booker said the chief among these concerns was the barge’s electrical system (“electricity and water just don’t mix.”)
Pictures of a rotting floor and hanging wires by a doorway were displayed during Booker’s presentation.
A staple tourist attraction in Lewisville for over 63 years, Lewisville Fishing Barge was designed in 1957 and opened in 1959 by Joe Jagoe, Frank Barrow and Kenneth Massey. The property was since passed down to Jagoe’s family. It was most recently owned by Grady Collom and Edward “Pancho” Newton, who died in September 2017. Newton’s wife, Debra, has since managed operations at the barge.
City officials are currently working to abate the property, which will require asbestos testing and demolition. Council members and city staff said in the meeting that they would honor the history of the property and continue the Barge’s legacy to the best of their ability while ensuring that it is safe.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.