Rakai Crawford Lewisville

Lewisville junior Rakai Crawford scored 17 points in Friday's 75-42 victory for the Farmers over Mesquite.

 Photo courtesy of Dan Brown

MESQUITE – When asked to describe the offensive flow that the Lewisville boys basketball team has been in recently, Farmers head coach Toby Martin made a hockey reference.

“We’re better when we are passing the ball and looking for the hockey pass and getting that assist,” he said.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments