MESQUITE – When asked to describe the offensive flow that the Lewisville boys basketball team has been in recently, Farmers head coach Toby Martin made a hockey reference.
“We’re better when we are passing the ball and looking for the hockey pass and getting that assist,” he said.
There were plenty of hockey assists to go around for Lewisville in Friday’s 75-42 victory against Mesquite. The Farmers made 11 3-pointers – eight in the first half – to take a 41-19 halftime lead, and Lewisville led from start to finish in improving to 12-3 on the season.
It didn’t take long for the Farmers to assume control.
Mesquite (1-8) packed the paint in attempt to force Lewisville to shoot perimeter shots. But the Farmers’ guards passed the ball well around the Skeeters’ zone defense to set up Lewisville for open 3-point shots.
Junior Rakai Crawford was the beneficiary of Lewisville’s unselfish passing. Crawford buried back-to-back corner 3s to open the scoring on Friday, and it was just the start of a big first half for Crawford, who finished with 17 points – all coming in the first two quarters of play.
“We have shot the ball recently well,” Martin said. “Our guards seek out shooters. It’s been fun to watch those guys enjoy the success of other people. Our team is a close-knit team. They actually enjoy watching the guy next to them shine. Tre’Lin Green only had eight points tonight, but he was impactful on the defensive end, getting those guys open and finding the open man.”
And the rout was on.
Lewisville blitzed Mesquite with a 10-0 burst to begin the game. After Crawford’s two corner 3s, the Farmers’ defense got in the act. Senior Adrian Banks converted a steal into a layup for an 8-0 Lewisville lead. The Farmers forced the Skeeters into 22 turnovers. Sophomore Princeton Green followed up a missed 3-pointer with a put-back to polish off the fast start for Lewisville.
Mesquite finally scored its first points of the game when senior Josh Williams converted a layup exactly three minutes into the first quarter.
The Skeeters found some success in the paint. Senior Sam Ford had the hot hand. Ford spun past a Lewisville defender below the basket and made a layup less than three minutes later. He had 17 points. Freshman Cedric Scott made a running layup with 27 seconds to go in the first quarter to reduce Lewisville’s lead to 13-6.
All but three of Mesquite’s 19 first-half points came on shots within five feet of the basket.
However, Lewisville’s 3-point shooting proved too much for Mesquite to overcome. Tre’Lin Green made a 3-pointer as time expired in the first quarter to give the Farmers a 16-6 lead. It proved to be the start of another extended run for Lewisville.
The Farmers used another 10-0 run in the second quarter to further distance themselves from the Skeeters, capped off by a steal and layup by Crawford to build a 36-12 lead with four minutes to go in the second quarter.
“Those guys paid attention to the scouting report,” Martin said. “They knew what Mesquite was going to do, and we did a good job of operating within the system that we have kind of set.”
Banks finished with 12 points. Senior Geoffrey Armstead had 11 points off the bench.
It was the fourth straight victory for Lewisville, which closes out non-district play Tuesday at home against Byron Nelson before traveling to Coppell next Friday for its 6-6A opener. Mesquite is off until Dec. 20 when it begins District 10-6A play at Mesquite Horn.
“We’re feeling good,” Martin said. “We’ve got a tough one against Byron Nelson on Tuesday. It’s a great game to go in against Coppell. We have to be locked in and pay attention to detail. If we play well, hopefully that will carry into Friday night.”
