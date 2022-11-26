Lewisville junior Tony-Louis Nkuba celebrates a missed field goal by Keller during a Region I-6A semifinal at Choctaw Stadium on Saturday. Nkuba had a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
ARLINGTON – Moments after Lewisville senior Caden Jenkins blocked a 46-yard field goal, the excitement grew on his face as he watched his brother, senior Cameren Jenkins, scoop the ball and return to the Keller 36.
“I was just excited that I made a play,” Caden said. “All of the coaches said that I was going to make one. I saw my brother pick it up. That drive, we got a touchdown drive out of it. It feels good to see him to make a play. I just love to see him do it.”
Caden’s blocked field goal and Cameren’s subsequent return helped to flip the momentum for the Farmers in an eventual 43-3 win against the Indians in a Class 6A Division I Region I-6A semifinal at Choctaw Stadium on Saturday. The Farmers advance to their first regional final since 1996, the same year that Lewisville won its second straight state title.
“That was a big block,” said Michael Odle, Lewisville head coach. “To come up with the block and change the field position and the momentum was huge.”
Special teams and defense have helped to carry Lewisville in the postseason. The Farmers shut out Arlington Martin 10-0 in area – a game that the Warriors missed three field goals and had a long punt return by Lewisville junior Jaydan Hardy lead to the game’s lone touchdown.
A similar script unfolded Saturday, although this game was much more one-sided in favor of the Farmers. Lewisville blocked a field goal, forced Keller to miss on another attempt and downed a punt at the 1-yard line.
“We probably practice special teams more than anybody in Texas,” Caden said.
Defensively, Lewisville turned in another masterpiece.
Lewisville held Keller to 207 yards and 11 first downs. Indians senior quarterback Tre Guerra, who’s helped to lead the Indians to their first regional semifinal since 1966, completed just 6-of-25 through the air for 79 yards with one interception.
The Farmers have allowed just 21 points in three playoff games.
“This defense has been doing the job the last six, seven, eight weeks,” Odle said. “We’ve given up some late garbage-time points, but this defense has been special.”
The damp weather made for ball-security issues. The two teams combined for four turnovers – three by Lewisville – and five fumbles (two lost).
Keller fumbled the opening kickoff, although the Indians recovered. The issue was more pressing for Lewisville, which carried a 14-3 lead into the locker room at halftime despite committing three turnovers over that span of play.
Odle said that it is an issue that will have to be corrected next week in practice as Lewisville prepares for next week's regional final. Lewisville will play the Prosper/North Crowley winner next week at a time and location to be determined.
The first Lewisville fumble, which came on a running play, led to the only points in the ballgame for Keller. Indians senior John Marc Cabello pounced on a fumble at the Keller 41 with 10:33 to go in the first quarter. After a 28-yard run by Indians senior quarterback Tre Guerra, senior place kicker Garrett Martin made a 41-yard field goal for a 3-0 Keller lead.
Another Lewisville fumble on the first play of the ensuing drive gave Keller field position at the Farmer 27. But, Lewisville’s defense held firm, including a four-yard sack of Guerra by Farmers senior defensive lineman Carl Malvo.
That set up Caden Jenkins’ field-goal block and long return by Cameren Jenkins. Six plays later, junior running back Viron Ellison plowed in from the 2-yard line for the game’s first touchdown for a 7-3 Farmers lead.
Lewisville (12-1) was only getting started, and it was another big game for the Farmers’ dynamic one-two punch of Ellison and junior quarterback Ethan Terrell.
Terrell burst 23 yards for his first of two touchdown runs on the day to bump the Farmer lead to 14-3 with 8:24 remaining in the second quarter.
Terrell finished with 141 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and also completed 7-of-10 through the air for 70 yards.
Ellison was the bell-cow for the Lewisville offense, carrying 22 times for 94 yards with a pair of scores.
“That’s my dawg,” Ellison said of Terrell. “We’ve been going at it since middle school. The chemistry that we have built since we were freshmen on up has been there.”
Lewisville put away the game early in the fourth quarter.
Keller (10-3) was driving deep in Lewisville territory with the opportunity to make it a two-score game. Guerra threw to the end zone, but Farmers junior defensive back Tony-Louis Nkuba made an interception at the goal line and returned 100 yards for a touchdown and a 31-3 Farmers lead.
Now it’s onto the regional final for Lewisville for the first time in 26 years.
“We’re making history in Lewisville,” Caden said.
Farmers fight on!: Photos from Lewisville's regional semifinal blowout win over Keller
