When the Lewisville football team met for the first day of spring practice, head coach Michael Odle wanted his players to rekindle the energy that ignited the Farmers’ first appearance in the regional finals since 1996 and first outright district title in 21 years.
"It was an amazing run with an amazing team, amazing kids,” Odle said. “A lot of good pieces from that team are coming back this year. There is no easy road in Class 6A Division I, which is where we are. There are very good teams that go home in rounds one, two and three.
“You've got to be peaking at the right time and have got to be healthy and have a little bit of luck. To give ourselves a chance at that, we've got to take it one day at a time. But playing four rounds helped us, it helped the community. We've played 27 games in the last two years. But we've got a new group. We've got to go back to work."
Odle, who quarterbacked Lewisville to its second state title in 1996, has helped to turn around a tradition-rich program that had nine straight losing seasons prior to his hiring in 2017 and hadn’t made the postseason since 2007.
And with several key contributors returning from last year’s extended postseason run, Lewisville should be in the mix for another district title.
One key contributor that the Farmers will have back is senior quarterback Ethan Terrell. The loss of Boise State sophomore quarterback Taylen Green, as well as Oregon State sophomore running back Damien Martinez, left Lewisville with some big shoes to fill. But Terrell has stepped up and then some, having gone 23-4 as the Farmers’ starting quarterback.
Terrell, who threw for 1,302 yards and rushed for 1,080 yards with 25 total touchdowns behind a big Lewisville offensive line, and the Farmers showed off their skills to the home fans during the annual maroon-grey spring game at Max Goldsmith Stadium on May 16.
Terrell rolled to his right and found junior Kaiden Reese for a touchdown in the right corner of the end zone, and later in the scrimmage, showed good accuracy with quick throws to each side of the field.
"He made some really good decisions, extended plays, made plays outside of the pocket,” Odle said. “He is really going to be a heck of a weapon for us."
Terrell and senior running back Viron Ellison spearheaded a stout rushing attack that wore down opposing defenses all of last year. Ellison, who was the District 6-6A offensive player of the year in 2022 after bulldozing for 1,504 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, rushed for a 30-yard TD on a run to the left to open the scoring in the scrimmage.
A reception by senior Jaydan Hardy on that drive kept the chains moving, ultimately setting up Ellison’s score.
Hardy, an Oklahoma commit, displayed the same type of versatility that led him to being named the 6-6A co-MVP – an honor that he shared with Coppell quarterback Jack Fishpaw. In addition to timely catches that he and senior Lamar Kerby had during the scrimmage, Hardy hauled in an interception in the end zone during the second half – a play that came moments after junior tight end Gabriel Lewis caught a pass inside the 15-yard line on a gadget play.
"Jaydan Hardy is just such a special talent,” Odle said. “He returns punts for us. He is our wildcat quarterback. He's a heck of a receiver and he's a big-time DB and can also play safety. He can play all five spots. We're going to let him loose. We're going to let him play ball.”
Lewisville’s defense, which held opponents to 13.3 points per game last season, was firing on all cylinders during the scrimmage. Not long before Hardy’s interception, Maroon senior defensive lineman Jordan Robinson caused a fumble that was recovered by senior Adetola Adegun near the 50-yard line.
"It was very good,” Odle said of the scrimmage. “I like to use the word 'professional', but also just maturity. We played mature. We took care of each other. There were some plays being made. It was a long spring, but the guys were flying around.”
The Farmers lost two key interior defenders in Mason Johnson and Rendell Carter to graduation. Johnson was named the co-6-6A defensive player of the year after finishing with 95 tackles (28 for loss), four sacks and 17 pressures. But Odle said senior outside linebacker Omar Lockhart has had a “good spring,” while juniors Rhyan Sewell and Sean Oliver have been “just tough to handle.”
On the other side of the ball, Lewisville returns four offensive linemen, including junior Michael Fasusi, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound tackle who recently received offers from Alabama, Florida and Georgia.
The Farmers, though, have to replace one of the top centers in the state in Lewisville alum Scotty Parker, but junior Sean Hutton, who started at guard last season, is being moved to center.
“He's a high-IQ guy, good feet,” Odle said. “He'll be a junior next year. Big shoes to fill, but he'll be good.”
At the end of the scrimmage, senior cornerback Tony-Louis Nkuba pulled out a yellow hat as he announced his commitment to play college football for Arizona State.
