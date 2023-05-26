Viron Ellison

Lewisville senior running back Viron Ellison rushes for a touchdown during the annual maroon-grey scrimmage on May 16 at Max Goldsmith Stadium.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

When the Lewisville football team met for the first day of spring practice, head coach Michael Odle wanted his players to rekindle the energy that ignited the Farmers’ first appearance in the regional finals since 1996 and first outright district title in 21 years.

"It was an amazing run with an amazing team, amazing kids,” Odle said. “A lot of good pieces from that team are coming back this year. There is no easy road in Class 6A Division I, which is where we are. There are very good teams that go home in rounds one, two and three.

