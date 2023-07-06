One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time I have I had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in Lewisville, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who have been downright impressive over the years.
I’ll look at five of the top athletes at Lewisville who are moving on.
Ileah Brown, girls wrestling
Brown didn’t start wrestling until she was a freshman in high school, but it was a sport that she quickly fell in love with.
Everything came together for Brown her junior season when she won 31 matches and qualified for the state tournament for the first time.
That set up what was a fantastic senior season, one in which Brown again made it back to the state for the second year in a row and earned a spot on the medal stand at the state tournament after she took second place at 114 pounds. The previous weekend at the Region I-6A tournament, Brown earned her 100th career victory. She finished her senior season with a 43-10 record.
Mason Johnson, football
When it came to disrupting plays in the backfield, Johnson had a knack for doing just that.
Named the District 6-6A co-defensive player of the year along with Coppell’s Ike Odimegwu, Johnson anchored a stingy Lewisville defense that held opponents to 13.3 points per game. He was a wrecking ball, totaling 88 tackles (24 for loss) and 24 quarterback hurries for a Farmers team that won the 6-6A title and advanced four rounds deep in the playoffs for the first time since 1996.
Johnson’s play is one of many reasons why Lewisville has enjoyed a major turnaround under head coach Michael Odle, who has led the Farmers to five winning seasons and seven playoff victories ever since he was hired as the team’s head coach in 2017.
Rylee Brice, softball
A three-time all-district honoree, Brice patrolled center field and brought a big bat to Lewisville’s lineup.
Brice, a George Washington signee, landed on the all-6-6A team for the second consecutive season after she hit .380 with five triples, two home runs, 16 RBIs, 24 runs, 26 stolen bases and fielded at a .891 rate.
On the final day of the regular season, Brice lined an RBI triple that drove in the first run of the game as Lewisville defeated Hebron, 2-0, to clinch third place in District 6-6A.
Brice helped to lead the Lady Farmers to back-to-back playoff appearances her junior and senior years. Last season, Lewisville made its first playoff appearance since 2017 and won its first postseason game since 2015.
Te’Anna Harlin, girls track and field
Lewisville has enjoyed plenty of success in sprinting events over the years, and Harlin, a TCU commit, along with her sister, Bre’Anna, continued that tradition.
Te’Anna earned her first trip to the medal stand at the state meet in Austin her junior season after she, Bre’Anna, Paislie Allen and Sydnee Wilson captured fourth place in the 4x200-meter relay, and that’s in addition to a sixth-place finish in the 100.
Those same Farmers again earned a spot on the podium at the Class 6A state meet after running to third place in both the 4x100 and 4x200 in times of 45.59 seconds and 1:36.36 – both of which are new school records.
Tre’Lin Green, boys basketball
Whether it was a steal, drive to the basket or a 3-pointer, Green was the motor that kept the Lewisville boys basketball team in motion.
Green delivered in big moments for the Farmers, who made the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season and defeated defending Class 6A state champion McKinney in the bi-district round of the playoffs before they finished as an area-round finalist.
Other coaches took notice of Green’s play, especially on the defensive end, and honored him with the 6-6A defensive player of the year after he averaged 4.8 steals per game. That’s in addition to 15.8 points, 4.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.
